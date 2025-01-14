DNO Receives 13 Awards in Norway's APA Licensing Round





Oslo, 14 January 2025 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary DNO Norge AS has been awarded participation in 13 exploration licenses, of which four are operatorships, under Norway's Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) 2024 licensing round.



Of the 13 new licenses, 10 are in the North Sea and three in the Norwegian Sea.

At yearend 2024, DNO held interests in 84 licenses offshore Norway, of which 17 were operated by the Company.





The new awards under the APA 2024 licensing round include:

PL147B: DNO Norge AS (operator, 50 percent), Sval Energi AS

PL1151B: Harbour Energy Norge (operator), Aker BP ASA, DNO Norge AS (20 percent), Equinor Energy AS, Pandion Energy AS

PL1175B: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (30 percent), ORLEN Upstream Norway AS

PL1198B: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (20 percent), Petoro AS, Source Energy AS

PL1204BS: DNO Norge AS (operator, 60 percent), Equinor Energy AS

PL1244: DNO Norge AS (operator, 60 percent), Aker BP ASA

PL1245: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (30 percent), Petoro AS

PL1251: DNO Norge AS (operator, 50 percent), Concedo AS

PL1255: Wellesley Petroleum AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (20 percent), Equinor Energy AS, OKEA ASA

PL1258: Petrolia NOCO AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (40 percent)

PL1270: Sval Energi AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (50 percent)

PL1271S: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (25 percent), Equinor Energy AS

PL1273: Petrolia NOCO AS (operator) DNO Norge AS (40 percent)

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.