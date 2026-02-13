DNO Shares Traded Ex-Dividend

Oslo, 13 February 2026 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend effective 13 February 2026.

A dividend payment of NOK 0.375 per share will be made on or about 25 February 2026 to all shareholders of record as of 16 February 2026.

–

For further information, please contact:



Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

–

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway’s oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. The Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 4.2.5.3 of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.