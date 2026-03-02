Mandatory Notification of Trade

Attached are forms of notification of transactions by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.

Form of Notification Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Tonje Gormley February 2026 Form of Notification Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Chris Spencer February 2026 Form of Notification Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Geir Arne Skau February 2026
