1st Detect Awarded a Homeland Security Research and Development Contract to Expand the TRACER 1000™ Explosive Threat Detection

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) ("Astrotech" or the "Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1st Detect Corporation, announced that the Company has been awarded research and development (“R&D”) contract 70RSAT24CB0000015 (“Contract”) with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) to research, develop and mature the TRACER 1000 for DHS next generation explosives trace detection (“ETD”).

The Contract is in support of the objectives stated in the DHS Long Range Broad Agency Announcement No. 18-01 (the “Announcement”). According to the Announcement, the purpose of this technical research is to develop new and improved ETD capabilities to address the increasing number of threats and tactics used to evade detection.

The research project is broken into two phases that each span 15 months. The contract has a total potential value of $1,290,650 for the entire 30-month duration of the project. The first phase is valued at $581,639. Phase 2, which is optional and contingent upon the successful completion of phase 1, is valued at $709,011. The exercise of Phase 2 depends on completion of specific deliverables.

Tom Pickens, CEO and CTO of Astrotech, said: “The Tracer 1000TM has been thoroughly evaluated by DHS and based on its capability, the Company has been awarded this important R&D project. We are pleased to receive this award and look forward to working with DHS in the development of the next generation explosive detectors. This new generation of ETDs will aid the effort of continuing to secure the safety of the world’s passengers, airports and airways.”

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech (Nasdaq: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that launches, manages and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly owned subsidiaries. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

