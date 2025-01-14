KULR Grants Carbon Fiber Cathode License for Nuclear Reactor Application

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leader in advanced energy management platforms, today announced the signing of a multi-million-dollar licensing agreement with a new technology partner (“Licensee”) to enable advanced carbon fiber cathode applications for nuclear reactor systems in Japan.

Applications for Carbon Fiber Cathode Technology

The licensed carbon fiber cathode solutions are specifically engineered for critical use in nuclear reactors, offering enhanced safety, superior heat dissipation, and structural integrity. The carbon fiber-based thermal interface materials provide high-performance solutions for demanding nuclear energy applications.

The license will be applied to laser-based nuclear fusion systems as well as small modular reactors (SMR’s) - a rapidly emerging technology with the potential to deliver cost-effective and reliable fusion energy. Laser-based fusion employs high-powered lasers to initiate fusion reactions, representing a groundbreaking alternative to traditional methods.

Strategic Market Opportunities

This licensing agreement underscores KULR’s leadership in carbon fiber-based energy solutions and opens new opportunities for advancements in nuclear technology within Japan and the broader Asian market. By leveraging its innovative carbon fiber cathode technology, KULR aims to contribute to the development of fusion technology to meet the world's increasing energy demands while addressing climate change.

According to Goldman Sachs, data center energy demand - currently representing 1-2% of global demand - is projected to double by 2030. This growth is driven by hyperscalers increasingly focusing on nuclear energy to meet the rising demands of AI-powered applications in data centers. With global electricity use projected to rise by as much as 75% by 2050 (U.S. Department of Energy), KULR’s technology is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges.

“This licensing agreement represents a significant milestone for KULR as we expand the applications of our carbon fiber technologies into the nuclear energy sector,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group. “We are proud to partner with an innovative Licensee to bring our cutting-edge cathode and thermal interface materials to the forefront of nuclear reactor technology.”

