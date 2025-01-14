Alira Health Launches SpherePX™, a Next-Generation Technology Platform to Advance Real-World Evidence

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health, a global healthcare consulting and research organization, announces the global launch of its innovative technology platform SpherePX, designed to drive real-world evidence (RWE) collection and elevate patient engagement and retention. This platform empowers organizations to seamlessly manage Phase 4 studies and patient registries, including post-authorization safety studies (PASS), effectiveness assessments, and comparative studies.

To further support its expanding technology offerings, Alira Health has appointed Ifti Alli as Vice President of Digital Solutions. Ifti, who brings experience from his work at Experian Health, Medidata, and other health-tech startups, will play a pivotal role in driving Alira Health’s technology solutions to market more broadly.

"SpherePX’s ability to orchestrate patient journeys represents a game-changing innovation for the life sciences industry," says Alira Health’s Chief Strategy Officer, Piergiulio Lauriano. "With its advanced patient-centric design, modular flexibility, and seamless interoperability, the platform enables our partners to generate robust real-world evidence. Under Ifti’s leadership, we are excited to take our technology to the next level."

Key Benefits:

Patient Centricity: Offers a hyper-configurable orchestrator with an intimate understanding of the patient journey to build user-friendly workflows that enhance engagement and outcomes, minimizing setup time and maximizing patient focus.

Offers a hyper-configurable orchestrator with an intimate understanding of the patient journey to build user-friendly workflows that enhance engagement and outcomes, minimizing setup time and maximizing patient focus. Flexibility: Fully modular offering tailored to minimize complexity and maximize speed, ensuring each solution meets specific client needs while providing immediate insights for faster, data-driven decisions.

Fully modular offering tailored to minimize complexity and maximize speed, ensuring each solution meets specific client needs while providing immediate insights for faster, data-driven decisions. Enhanced Data Collection and Integration: Integrates data seamlessly from diverse sources, including EMRs, wearable devices, and other healthcare systems.

Integrates data seamlessly from diverse sources, including EMRs, wearable devices, and other healthcare systems. Interoperability: Fits seamlessly into existing workflows, enabling effortless data exchange.

Fits seamlessly into existing workflows, enabling effortless data exchange. Regulatory Compliance: Adheres to HIPAA, GDPR, and 21 CFR Part 11 standards.



A Vision for Patient-Enabled Healthcare

This innovative technology aligns with Alira Health’s mission of improving the lives of patients globally through innovation and collaboration. Its patient-enabled framework ensures that every study conducted not only meets the needs of stakeholders but also delivers measurable value to the patients who rely on these breakthroughs.

Availability

SpherePX is now available to pharmaceutical and medtech companies worldwide. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, please contact Ifti Alli at iftikar.alli@alirahealth.com or visit Alira Health’s website.

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global healthcare consulting and research organization committed to making a positive impact on patients’ lives worldwide. We provide integrated consulting services across regulatory, market access, and commercial strategy, along with full-service clinical trial management and patient-centric evidence generation. By combining strategic guidance with practical execution, we empower life sciences companies with data-driven insights, ensuring successful outcomes and measurable impact across the healthcare ecosystem.