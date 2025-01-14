Lucidworks AI Eliminates AI Complexity with Unified Orchestration Engine

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , the leading provider of AI search solutions, today announced the general availability of its AI orchestration engine, enabling businesses to take complete control of their generative AI initiatives. In a rapidly evolving AI landscape, where businesses face challenges with vendor lock-in, unpredictable AI behavior, and the need for responsible AI governance, Lucidworks AI provides a comprehensive solution that puts businesses firmly in command.

Despite the hype surrounding generative AI, many companies struggle to realize its full potential. According to Lucidworks' recent Generative AI Benchmark Report , only 1 in 4 companies have successfully launched AI initiatives in the past year.

“Many businesses are excited about generative AI but don’t know where to start," said Keri Rich, VP of Product, Lucidworks. "Often, the need for AI arises when seeking information, making search the natural interface for this transformative technology. Lucidworks AI simplifies the journey with its orchestration engine, enabling companies to deploy impactful use cases that personalize user experiences without the risks or high costs of traditional AI solutions.”

Lucidworks’ AI Orchestration Engine empowers the world’s top brands to navigate AI complexity confidently by enabling businesses with a unified solution built upon:

Data Acquisition: Easily connect to common data sources, normalize, enrich, and prepare the data for use in AI models.

Easily connect to common data sources, normalize, enrich, and prepare the data for use in AI models. Machine Learning (ML) Ops: Fine-tune models, compare performance, integrate multiple models, and easily switch between LLMs — all from a single platform. Choose the best model for the task at hand.

Fine-tune models, compare performance, integrate multiple models, and easily switch between LLMs — all from a single platform. Choose the best model for the task at hand. Security & Controls: Guardrails for LLMs and Gen AI, including grounding (RAG), which ensures AI responses are based on factual data, and security trimming, which prevents access to sensitive information.

Guardrails for LLMs and Gen AI, including grounding (RAG), which ensures AI responses are based on factual data, and security trimming, which prevents access to sensitive information. Gen AI Use Cases: Out of the box Gen AI use case conﬁgurations for commerce, knowledge management, services, and support, including: Intelligent Q&A: Provide accurate and informative answers to complex questions, improving customer service and knowledge management . Advanced summarization capabilities that deliver concise, accurate responses backed by real-time data, dramatically reducing search touchpoints and time-to-value. Intelligent extraction features that automatically identify key information within documents and queries, enhancing search relevancy through a deeper understanding of customer preferences and intent.

Out of the box Gen AI use case conﬁgurations for commerce, knowledge management, services, and support, including: Expertise & Best Practices: Lucidworks AI expert services, model training, best practices, and AI benchmarking.

Lucidworks AI drives significant improvements in search relevance, with clients reporting 2.5x more successful AI deployments, a 12% increase in relevant result rankings, and a 90% reduction in zero-results queries, which allows users to find the information they need right away.

"We strive to make the search experience optimized for each user. Working with Lucidworks and using Lucidworks AI helps us propel the search experience forward faster," said a digital product owner at a leading global financial services firm.

Lucidworks AI’s orchestration engine is available now. Visit our website to learn more and book a demo.

