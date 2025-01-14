Federated Wireless Secures Sole Source Sustainment Contract for First DoD 5G OTA Program of Record

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless, a leader in private wireless network solutions, today announced a significant milestone in defense logistics. Its innovative private 5G networking technology is now under a 42-month sustainment contract valued at over $6 million with the Marine Corps Logistics Command (LOGCOM) at the Albany, Georgia, logistics hub. Developed in collaboration with leading technology partners including JMA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Shared Spectrum, this deployment represents the Department of Defense’s (DoD) first commercial 5G private network.

Commencing in November, this contract builds on the successful deployment of a private 5G network covering one million square feet with 40 gigabits per second of wireless capacity, aimed at enhancing mission readiness for the United States Marine Corps (USMC) by transforming warehouse management. A recent demonstration highlighted significant improvements in logistics efficiency, including 98% accuracy in inventory reordering, a 65% increase in goods velocity, and a 55% reduction in labor costs, showcasing the potential of private 5G networks to drive operational excellence and cost-effectiveness in critical military operations.

“This 5G network gives our logistics teams an unprecedented level of accuracy, efficiency and flexibility in real-time data access, which translates into faster and more effective support for our Marine Corps units,” said Mr. Dan Elzie, Deputy Commander for the Marine Force Storage Command. “By combining existing DoD spectrum assets with cutting edge technology and capabilities, we look forward to leading the way in harnessing CBRS-based private 5G to achieve the goal of increased mission readiness and optimized resource allocation.”

The Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) in Albany, Georgia, faced costly and complex fiber optic deployments and underperforming Wi-Fi systems due to challenging physical environments. To address these issues and enhance automation, the Department of Defense (DoD), in collaboration with the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC), selected MCLB Albany for a smart warehouse pilot project. Through the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC), the DoD issued Requests for Prototype Proposals (RPPs) to develop wireless network solutions, ultimately awarding a $16.2 million contract to Federated Wireless to design and implement a private 5G network that modernizes the base's operations. The contract also covers project management, cybersecurity, test evaluation, and lifecycle technical support to guarantee network security and seamless integration with USMC networks.

"We’re honored to support the Marine Corps and help modernize military logistics with this ground-breaking 5G network," said Iyad Tarazi, CEO, Federated Wireless. "Working with a strong ecosystem of partners, we’re delivering next-generation capabilities that will redefine how military logistics operates. This partnership underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation to serve the national defense mission."

Partner Contributions Drive Leading-Edge Technology

As the first commercial deployment of the DoD’s ambitious Private 5G strategy, many key partners were instrumental to completion of the project, including:

JMA Wireless: As a key contributor, JMA Wireless’s ORAN and XRAN technology enables dynamic network management, providing the flexibility required for a DoD logistics environment. “MCLB Albany is a prime example of the DoD’s Private 5G Strategy in action, aligned with Line of Effort 2, which focuses on tailoring private 5G networks to meet mission-specific needs,” said Andrew Adams, COO of JMA Wireless. “By deploying secure, American-made 5G infrastructure for smart warehouse operations, we’re demonstrating how advanced wireless capabilities can enhance operational efficiency and support mission success.”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE): The brains of the DoD private 5G network is the proven and flexible HPE Aruba Networking 5G Core that can be deployed in the cloud, hybrid, or on-prem to meet the strict security requirements of the DoD. "HPE’s robust private 5G core is designed to deliver the speed, security, and scale essential to DoD operations," said Stuart Strickland, wireless chief technology officer, HPE Aruba Networking. "As military logistics environments evolve, HPE Aruba Networking Private 5G technology helps ensure that critical data flows seamlessly, securely, and reliably. We are proud to partner with Federated Wireless in empowering the Marine Corps to securely advance its mission-readiness goals through private 5G."

Federated Wireless Pioneered Shared Spectrum: Federated Wireless’ strategic use of CBRS shared spectrum was bolstered by Shared Spectrum’s contributions, enabling seamless spectrum allocation and management. "Utilizing the CBRS shared spectrum effectively is critical to providing the Marine Corps with a flexible and resilient communication platform," said Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. "Through our work with Federated Wireless, we’re delivering innovative spectrum-sharing solutions that enable dynamic management and uninterrupted service. This partnership showcases how CBRS can offer a stable and efficient spectrum option, perfectly suited to the needs of a high-stakes environment like military logistics."

Supporting a Broader Logistics Modernization Initiative

Beyond serving LOGCOM, the private 5G network will be integral to future DoD logistics modernization efforts, supporting additional agencies such as the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the Marine Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC), and the Marine Force Storage Command (MFSC). This initiative is anticipated to drive efficiency gains and cost savings across multiple facets of the DoD’s logistics operations.

“We are pioneering this first-of-its-kind 5G solution for defense logistics with the understanding that it has the potential to reshape how military resources are managed and deployed,” said Joe Thompson, Vice President of Engineering at Federated Wireless. “Our mission is to help the DoD leverage cutting-edge technology to maintain logistical superiority.”

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is a leader in private wireless and shared spectrum solutions, bringing cutting-edge connectivity to various industries, including defense, logistics, manufacturing, and education. With a commitment to innovation, Federated Wireless is dedicated to building the future of connected, automated, and mission-critical networks.