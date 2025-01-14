SUNation Energy Commences Work for Georgica Green Ventures’ Affordable and Supportive Housing Complex

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) (“SUNation” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power solutions for households, businesses, and municipalities, today announced that it has commenced installation of a solar project at The Grove, a 55-unit mixed-use affordable and supportive housing development in the hamlet of East Patchogue on New York’s Long Island.

SUNation is working alongside Georgica Green Ventures, LLC (GGV), a Jericho, NY based firm that specializes in the development, construction and property management of workforce housing, and New Ground Inc., a 501(c)(3) that applies a multi-faceted approach to help families break the cycle of poverty.

The three-building development will include 17 apartments for residents in need of support services, which will be provided by New Ground Inc. The system being installed by SUNation at The Grove will power all residences, 1,000 square feet of retail space, and three dual port EV chargers to help promote EV usage in the community. The project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

“This project is important in not only revitalizing a part of East Patchogue, but in ensuring that the most vulnerable members of our community have access to clean and affordable energy,” Scott Maskin, SUNation Energy’s CEO said. “Helping our friends and neighbors is part of our corporate DNA, and this project is special to all of us at SUNation. We are supportive of the work being done by GGV and New Ground and inspired by the people they serve.”

Since 2003, SUNation and its portfolio of companies have installed more than 22,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional systems generating in excess of 260 MW of clean, dependable solar energy.

New Ground Inc. Executive Director Shannon Boyle said in a statement, “New Ground is very excited to be part of this project, providing much needed affordable and supportive housing to Suffolk County, allowing us to serve even more families needing assistance and ensuring they have a brighter future. Many Long Islanders will benefit, as well as the overall community.”

Placing this important project near one of Long Island’s vibrant downtowns is rewarding in of itself, but the partnership with New Ground elevates its impact by that much more,” Devin Kulka, CEO of the Kulka Group said. “New Ground plays such a critical role in ensuring those who need supportive services receive them, and we’re proud to play a part in making that happen.”

The Grove is jointly owned by Georgica Green Ventures, Hauppauge-based Kulka LLC, and Raymond James Affordable Housing Investments, a St. Petersburg, Fla.-based tax-credit investor.

About SUNation Energy, Inc.

SUNation Energy, Inc. is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. SUNation Energy, Inc.’s largest markets include New York, Florida, and Hawaii, and the company operates in three (3) states.

About Georgica Green Ventures:

GGV was founded on the principles that affordable housing has a place in all communities, and that the diversity of income, race, religion, ethnicity, age, and gender makes those communities stronger and smarter.

About New Ground Inc.:

Since 1991, New Ground has helped Long Island Veterans and families break the cycle of poverty, providing long-term support for achievements in areas of education, employment, financial literacy, parenting, and more, ensuring clients secure permanent independent housing and a brighter future, now and for generations to come.

