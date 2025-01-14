Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Kaldvik AS - Election of new board member

Notice is given to the shareholders of Kaldvik AS (the "Company") that an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on 28 January 2025 at 12:00 hours (CET) to elect a new member of the Company's board of directors following the resignation of Aðalsteinn Ingólfsson as announced on 7 January 2025.

The election is held to ensure that the Company's board composition complies with the Norwegian Private Limited Liability Companies Act. Austur Holding AS, the Company's largest shareholder, is currently assessing various options to fill the new board seat. The identity of the candidate and information about such candidate will be made available prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The meeting will be held digitally through Teams. Shareholders are encouraged to pre-register their attendance to the meeting and shareholders may also provide a proxy. Deadline for the pre-registration and registration of proxies is 24 January at 12:00 hours (CET).

The notice for the Extraordinary General Meeting, including the attendance and proxy forms, is attached to this announcement.

Contacts: Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvik AS: +354 843 0086 (mobile), robert.robertsson@kaldvik.is

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Kaldvik: Kaldvik is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo. The company is the 100% owner of Fiskeldi Austfjarða ehf., the leading farming company in Iceland with its head office in Eskifjörður. The Company is fully integrated with control over all parts of the value chain. See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.

