Kelly Education Announces Launch of New Podcast, "Wake Up and Teach"

TROY, Mich., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Education, the nation’s largest provider of education talent and workforce solutions, is excited to announce its new podcast, Wake Up and Teach, a series dedicated to addressing the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the education workforce, launched today.

Hosted by Nicola Soares, President of Kelly Education, the podcast will feature candid conversations with education experts, thought leaders, and innovators, tackling critical topics such as teacher shortages, workforce planning, leadership development, and strategies for attracting, hiring, and retaining top talent in our nation’s schools. Through this platform, Kelly Education aims to drive dialogue around reimagining the way schools recruit and support educators and staff, offering actionable solutions for education leaders across the nation.

“For more than 25 years, Kelly Education has been committed to solving complex workforce challenges for schools,” said Nicola Soares, President of Kelly Education. “With Wake Up and Teach, we’re taking this mission to the next level—creating a space to bring together different perspectives, share bold ideas, and explore innovative approaches to fostering a resilient and effective education workforce. Our goal is to empower education leaders to meet the demands of today’s classrooms and build a brighter future for students and educators alike.”

The first season of Wake Up and Teach will cover a range of timely and impactful subjects, including:

The current landscape of the education workforce

Navigating building-level challenges

Fresh approaches for boosting recruitment and retention

Revitalizing your district’s culture

Technology in the classroom and beyond



A key component of the series is its emphasis on practical, forward-thinking strategies. Guests will share real-life examples of success and discuss how school communities nationwide can adapt these lessons to meet their unique workforce needs.

“The education workforce is the foundation of every school’s success,” said Nicola. “By convening experts from both inside and outside of education, we hope to spark new ways of thinking about how schools can attract and retain the best talent—and ultimately create an environment where educators and students thrive.”

Listeners can tune in to Wake Up and Teach wherever they get their favorite podcasts, with new episodes released on a bi-weekly basis. Join the conversation as Kelly Education continues to shape the future of workforce solutions in education.

For more information about Wake Up and Teach and Kelly Education’s ongoing initiatives, please visit www.kellyeducation.com.

About Kelly Education

Kelly Education powers the future of learning through customized workforce solutions, including hiring and recruiting, business management, professional development, academic and social-emotional support across the full continuum of education––from PreK-12, special education, and therapeutic services to executive search and beyond. Kelly Education is a business of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce solutions provider that connects businesses and individuals with limitless opportunities through meaningful work. Learn more at kellyeducation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

