Order.co Awarded Procurement Solution of the Year 2024 by CIOReview





NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a B2B ecommerce platform that simplifies purchasing , today announced that it has been named the Procurement Solution Company of the Year 2024 by CIOReview.

The Procurement Solution of the Year award is a prestigious accolade granted by CIO Review to honor outstanding innovation in procurement technology. The selection process involves a rigorous evaluation conducted by a panel of industry experts and the publication's editorial board. The award serves as a testament to the recipient's contribution to advancing the procurement industry through cutting-edge technology and strategic innovation.

Many procurement, financial, and operations professionals rely on tedious, manual processes to purchase and pay for essential business supplies. After spending countless hours with these teams and witnessing how outdated systems caused unnecessary complexities in their daily workflows, Zach Garippa co-founded Order.co in 2016 to address and eliminate these inefficiencies.

Since its founding, Order.co has grown into a leading procurement platform that offers real-time budget tracking and custom approval workflows, an average of 5% savings on products through AI-powered sourcing, and consolidated net payment terms across all vendors. Hundreds of companies harness Order.co’s capabilities today, driving more predictable cash flow and a 50% reduction in time spent on manual procurement tasks. As a result, users can focus their time and energy on strategic tasks rather than being bogged down by repetitive processes.

"We’re incredibly honored to be named CIOReview’s Procurement Solution Company of the Year for 2024," said Zach Garippa, CEO and Founder of Order.co. "Our team works hard to give our customers everything they need to manage all their vendors in one place, get full visibility into their spending, and save money on the products they buy every day. This recognition means a lot to us and reinforces our mission to simplify buying for businesses."

"We are glad to announce Order.co as the procurement solution of the year,” said Justin Smith, Managing Editor at CIOReview. “Order.co transforms procurement from a routine task into a strategic advantage. With its vendor-agnostic design, tailored workflows, and real-time insights, it empowers businesses to streamline operations, tighten spending, and scale effortlessly. By embedding flexibility and clarity, Order.co delivers a seamless, data-driven procurement experience that elevates financial operations and drives lasting success."

Order.co looks forward to 2025 when their integrated AI products running in the background will be brought to users' fingertips, making business purchasing and saving money even easier.

About Order.co

Order.co is a procurement and accounts payable automation software that helps businesses cut costs and complexity with every order. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, gain total control over spending, and save an average of 5% on products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $50M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more.

About CIOReview

CIOReview is a leading technology magazine that is at the forefront of guiding enterprises through the continuously varying business environment with information about solutions and services. The magazine serves as a trustworthy source as well as a platform for C-suite executives, industry experts, technology buyers, and other decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new technology trends in the market.

