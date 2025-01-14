Rudy R. Miller Awards Aviation Scholarship to Lake Keating, Senior at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, College of Aviation, Prescott, Arizona Campus

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rudy R. Miller awarded his 2024 College of Aviation (COA) scholarship to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott, AZ, senior Lake Keating. Mr. Keating is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautics.





A graduate of New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI), a public military junior college and high school founded in 1891, Mr. Keating joined the United States Marine Corps (USMC).

Mr. Keating served six years in the USMC, primarily as a helicopter crewman and crew chief. He attained the rank of Sergeant (E-5) and was deployed to the Baltic Sea as well as the Arctic Ocean.

Upon honorable discharge, he applied and was accepted to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona.

Currently, Lake is actively involved in several organizations, including being a member of Air Force ROTC-Wing Adjutant, the Alternative Energy Association, and the Eagle Emergency Readiness Club. When not studying or working, he volunteers at the Sedona Wheels and Wings Airshow and reads to students at Mountain View Elementary.

A licensed pilot himself, he aspires to further his education to be involved in the advancement of both manned and unmanned flight in the aerospace industry.

Lake Keating stated, “When I found out that I was going to receive the prestigious Rudy R. Miller scholarship, I was extremely thankful. Since I learned how much he has contributed to Embry-Riddle’s aviation program, I realized what an honor it was to be the first veteran scholarship recipient. Thanks to his great generosity, I am able to continue my studies at Embry-Riddle and move closer to my dream of flying.”





Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, President & CEO of The Miller Group and related entities, remarked, “Lake Keating is a meritorious recipient of this important aviation scholarship award and, as a former member of the U.S. Armed Forces, I am extremely proud of his past service to our country and I foresee numerous future opportunities for him. We have spent some quality time together. I found Lake to be strong-minded, committed, serious, and an extremely intelligent individual who is a leader that will inspire other veterans and non-veterans to pursue careers in aviation.

“Additionally, I want to thank Dr. Kenneth Witcher, Chancellor of the Prescott Campus, Flight Department Chair Parker Northrup, a retired Air Force Colonel, and Dr. Jennah Perry, Interim Dean of the College of Aviation, for all the assistance regarding the various Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott campus, scholarships and other projects I am supporting.”

Major John. P. Conner, USAF, Associate Professor of Aerospace Studies, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, commented, “As the Commandant of Cadets for the 4th largest Air Force ROTC Detachment in the Nation, Cadet Keating stands out amongst his peers for his leadership, resilience, and tenacity towards personal and professional growth. From day one, he displayed a passion for leadership, volunteering as a class leader and being selected as the Adjutant to the cadet wing, bridging the gap between upperclassmen and underclassmen. He used his experience to lead sessions on land navigation, night vision goggles, and physical fitness, and successfully developed a team to complete the Bataan Death March. His dedication is clear in his ability to maintain a 4.0 GPA.”

Ryan Nielson, Flight Instructor, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, said, “Lake was a truly outstanding student while under my supervision. His previous experience as a military flight crewman was evident in nearly every stage of his training. Although his prior experience certainly aided his progress, it paled in comparison to his stone-solid resolve to become an aviator. As an instructor pilot, I count characteristics such as dedication, communication, and adaptability among the primary skills a pilot must possess to succeed and thrive in this industry. Having worked with Lake, I can attest that he possesses all these and more besides. I am confident that he will only continue to progress and improve throughout his training and career. It was a pleasure seeing him go from a student pilot to private pilot during our time together and I am excited to see where his journey takes him.”

About Rudy R. Miller

Mr. Rudy R. Miller, a former member of the U.S. Armed Forces, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and investor in numerous industries. Mr. Miller is Chairman, President, and CEO of Miller Capital Corporation, an affiliate of The Miller Group of entities; for more information, including Mr. Miller’s biography, visit www.themillergroup.net .

In 2023, Mr. Miller was selected by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to join two influential advisory boards for both the College of Aviation and the College of Business, Security and Intelligence (CBSI). In addition to joining the advisory boards at Embry-Riddle, he established scholarships for students at both colleges and set up a fund to support simulator training to improve commercial pilot safety, the Rudy R. Miller Instrument Safety Currency Program (ISCP) as well as a fund to support CBSI students with CompTIA Security+ courseware and exam fees, the Rudy R. Miller Security+ Certificate Program Support Fund.

Mr. Miller instituted the annual Rudy R. Miller Business - Finance Scholarship Program in 2008 to support Arizona State University, W. P. Carey School of Business. Since inception, Mr. Miller has issued three additional ASU scholarships, not included in the annual award process, totaling 23 ASU scholarships to date. Mr. Miller had the honor to serve as a member of ASU’s Dean’s Council of 100, a national group of prominent business executives invited by the Dean to play a leadership role in shaping the future of the W. P. Carey School of Business.

His philanthropic endeavors include support for the non-profit arts community, selective universities, athletic foundations, and veterans’ projects. He is a member-sponsor of the Army Historical Foundation and the National Museum of the U.S. Army located at Fort Belvoir, VA. He served as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (Tbird2), an organization that honors veterans, from 2018 until March 2024. Mr. Miller developed its aviation scholarship program and process and served as the first Chairman of the Scholarship Committee until June 2023. Tbird2 offers scholarships at six colleges, for both veteran and non-veteran students, including two 4-year universities, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Arizona State University, Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

