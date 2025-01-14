Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Outlook 2024-2028, Featuring a Competitive Landscape for Major and Innovative Companies

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pharmacovigilance outsourcing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years, growing to $11.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The growth projected for the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of biologics and biosimilars, a heightened focus on personalized medicine, a growing demand for real-world evidence, the increasing complexity of drug safety profiles, and a stronger emphasis on patient-centric care.

Key trends expected in this period include the increased use of big data analytics, a rise in partnerships and collaborations, the adoption of cloud-based pharmacovigilance solutions, the integration of pharmacovigilance with digital health platforms, and the development of specialized pharmacovigilance services for gene therapies.





The growth of the pharmacovigilance outsourcing market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing number of clinical trials. Clinical trials are research studies designed to assess the safety, effectiveness, and potential side effects of new treatments, drugs, or medical devices. The rise in clinical trials is fueled by factors such as the emphasis on precision medicine, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, regulatory support, and the globalization of research. Outsourcing pharmacovigilance in clinical trials improves drug safety monitoring by utilizing specialized expertise and resources to ensure regulatory compliance and enhance efficiency. For instance, in November 2023, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry reported a slight increase of 4.3% in the number of industry-sponsored clinical trials in the UK, rising from 394 in 2021 to 411 in 2022. Thus, the growing number of clinical trials is driving the expansion of the pharmacovigilance outsourcing market.



Key players in the pharmacovigilance outsourcing market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as cloud-based data lake platforms, to optimize pharmacovigilance case processing and safety data management. These platforms help enhance clinical research registries and ensure regulatory compliance. A cloud-based data lake platform is a centralized repository that stores and manages large volumes of raw data in its native format until needed. For example, in December 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a U.S.-based biotechnology and laboratory equipment company, introduced CorEvidence. This platform is designed to improve clinical research registries by streamlining pharmacovigilance case processing and managing multiple data sources. It optimizes the coding, classification, and reporting of adverse events, offering scalable, compliant, and auditable safety management while supporting long-term post-authorization safety studies across various therapeutic areas.



In November 2023, Permira Advisers LLP, a UK-based investment firm, acquired Ergomed PLC for $0.904 billion. This acquisition is intended to support Ergomed's growth by leveraging Permira's expertise, capital, and global network to enhance Ergomed's commercial, technological, and geographic capabilities and facilitate strategic acquisitions in the contract research organization (CRO) and pharmacovigilance (PV) sectors. Ergomed PLC, based in the UK, offers drug development services, including pharmacovigilance.



Major companies operating in the pharmacovigilance outsourcing market are Accenture, IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, Capgemini, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp), Wipro, ICON, Syneos Health, Genpact limited, Parexel International, Veeva Systems, Medpace Holdings, ProPharma Group, Pharmalex, PrimeVigilance Ltd., Global Pharma Tek, Veristat, United BioSource, Lambda Therapeutic Research, ArisGlobal and Biomapas.



Markets Covered:

By Type: Adverse Drug Reaction Capture (ADR); Case Processing; Reporting And Submission; Report Publishing; Quality Check; Risk Management; Knowledge Management; Enabling Architecture

By Service Provider: Contract Research Organization; Business Processing Outsourcing

By End User: Pharmaceutical Industry; Research Organization; Others End Users

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Characteristics



3. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Trends and Strategies



4. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Adverse Drug Reaction Capture (ADR)

Case Processing

Reporting and Submission

Report Publishing

Quality Check

Risk Management

Knowledge Management

Enabling Architecture

6.2. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Service Provider, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Contract Research Organization

Business Processing Outsourcing

6.3. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical Industry

Research Organization

Others End Users

7. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Analysis



30. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Accenture

30.2.2. IBM

30.2.3. Tata Consultancy Services

30.2.4. Capgemini

30.2.5. Cognizant Technology Solutions



31. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. IQVIA Holdings Inc.

31.2. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

31.3. Wipro Limited

31.4. ICON

31.5. Syneos Health

31.6. Genpact Limited

31.7. Parexel International

31.8. Veeva Systems Inc.

31.9. Medpace Holdings Inc.

31.10. ProPharma Group

31.11. Pharmalex GmbH

31.12. PrimeVigilance Ltd.

31.13. Global Pharma Tek

31.14. Veristat

31.15. United BioSource



32. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market



35. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies



