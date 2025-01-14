Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulated information

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on January 10, 2025.

On November 12, 2024, BPCE SA, Natixis SA, Natixis Investment Managers, NIM Participations 3 and DNCA Finance detained 2,491,966 Ontex voting securities or voting rights, representing 3.03% of voting securities, and thereby crossed upward the threshold of 3%.

Notification details

Reason for the notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Upward crossing of the lowest threshold



Notification by: A person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

BPCE SA and Natixis SA, both based at 7 Promenade Germaine Sablon, 75013 Paris, France Natixis Investment Managers and NIM Participations 3, both based at 59 Avenue Pierre Mendes France, 75013 Paris, France DNCA Finance, based at 19 Place Vendôme, 75001 Paris, France



Date of threshold crossing: November 12, 2024

Threshold crossed: 3% upward

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: BPCA SA, which controls the undertaking Natixis SA, which controls the undertaking Natixis Investment Managers, which controls the undertaking NIM Participations 3, which controls the undertaking DNCA Finance

Date of declaration: January 10, 2025

Details of the notification:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights # voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities BPCE SA. 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Natixis SA 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Natixis Investment Managers 0 0 0.00% 0.00% NIM Participations 3 0 0 0.00% 0.00% DNCA Finance 2,491,966 0 3.03% 0.00% Total 2,491,966 0 3.03% 0.00%





Enquiries

Investors: Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media: Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby, feminine and adult care products, both for retailers and the healthcare sector. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,200 people, Ontex has a presence in 14 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussel and is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

Attachment