EcoVadis Gold rating validates Ontex’s business sustainability commitments and performance for second year in a row

Aalst, Belgium, February 19, 2026 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, announces that it has been awarded a Gold rating by EcoVadis for the second consecutive year. EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments, awarded Ontex a higher total score year on year, placing the company in the top 3% of companies assessed globally.

The recognition reflects the solid foundations Ontex has built across key sustainability areas, including environmental performance, ethics, labor and human rights, and sustainable procurement. The EcoVadis assessment outcome confirms that Ontex’s policies, targets and actions are translating into measurable progress across its value chain.

In 2025, Ontex further strengthened its sustainability performance through a number of concrete actions, including:

Further embedding carbon transparency into product innovation by expanding the use of its product sustainability scorecard to guide innovation and design decisions;

by expanding the use of its product sustainability scorecard to guide innovation and design decisions; Updating risk assessments across climate, nature and human rights , strengthening the identification and management of key sustainability risks;

, strengthening the identification and management of key sustainability risks; Ensuring safe, compliant and transparent products , through activities such as chemical safety reviews, toxicological assessments, RMIF* verification, traceability, alignment with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and conformity of formulations, packaging, artwork and labelling;

, through activities such as chemical safety reviews, toxicological assessments, RMIF* verification, traceability, alignment with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and conformity of formulations, packaging, artwork and labelling; Signing the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles, reaffirming Ontex’s commitment to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive.

Annick De Poorter, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer, comments: “For Ontex, the EcoVadis rating is not an end point, but a baseline. It supports continuous improvement and long‑term, responsible partnerships, while reinforcing our commitment to transparency and accountability.”

EcoVadis’ business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidence-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

* Raw Material Information Form, a standardized document used in product stewardship and supply chain management to collect detailed information about raw materials used in products.





