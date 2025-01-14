DP World and Journal of Commerce Reveal New Insights on Inter-Americas Supply Chains

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global trade faces mounting disruptions, the Americas region is emerging as a strategic powerhouse for supply chain resilience. According to a new report from DP World, 92% of leaders in shipping, freight forwarding and logistics recognize the increasing importance of dedicated inter-Americas supply chains for strategic planning—with half ranking them as “very important.”

Developed in collaboration with the Journal of Commerce by S&P Global, “Shifting Supply Chains: Navigating the New Inter-Americas Trade Landscape,” explores the evolving dynamics of regional trade and the key elements that are driving the strategic recalibration towards stronger inter-Americas supply chains.

Based on a survey of 100 executives and managers from across the shipping, freight forwarding, and logistics sectors, the report reflects industry insights that highlights a shift towards regional trade models that are reshaping the logistics landscape.

Key findings from the report include:

Rising Priority: Nearly one-third (29%) of respondents have observed a significant increase in the importance of dedicated inter-Americas supply chains over the past three years, with 39% noting a somewhat increased focus.

Nearly one-third (29%) of respondents have observed a significant increase in the importance of dedicated inter-Americas supply chains over the past three years, with 39% noting a somewhat increased focus. Operational Challenges: Respondents pointed to fluctuating shipping costs (36%), delays in cargo transit (31%), and customs clearance (15%) as the top three issues causing significant operational challenges in inter-Americas trade.

Respondents pointed to fluctuating shipping costs (36%), delays in cargo transit (31%), and customs clearance (15%) as the top three issues causing significant operational challenges in inter-Americas trade. Regional Growth Hotspots: The nearshoring boom in Mexico, along with rising industrial activities in Colombia and Costa Rica, underscores a robust shift towards diversifying supply chain operations within the region.



Morten Johansen, chief operating officer, DP World Americas, said: “The past few years have underscored the need for adaptable supply chains and the strategic advantages of nearshoring. The proximity of the Americas offers businesses greater reliability, reduced risks, and a pathway to navigating global challenges with confidence.”

The report not only underscores the operational shifts but also reflects on the broader economic opportunities these changes are fostering within the Americas. The study points to the transformative economic opportunities unfolding in Latin America, where 88% of survey respondents see the region’s growing market potential influencing their long-term strategies.

Terry Donohoe, senior vice president of freight forwarding at DP World Americas, said: “This report provides a roadmap for navigating today’s volatile trade environment. By strengthening regional partnerships, businesses can mitigate risks, enhance efficiency, and seize new growth opportunities across the Americas.”

The complete report, “Shifting Supply Chains: Navigating the New Inter-Americas Trade Landscape,” is available now and offers in-depth insights into how businesses are recalibrating their operations to align with this trade evolution.

Download the full report.

