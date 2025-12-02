DP World to Invest R$1.6 Billion to Expand Santos Terminal by 25%

SANTOS, Brazil, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has approved a new R$1.6 billion (US$296 million) investment cycle to further strengthen Brazil’s trade capacity and enhance terminal operations at the Port of Santos, increasing total handling capacity by 25% to 2.1 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) by 2028.

The new investment adds to more than R$3 billion (US$555 million) of capital deployed since DP World launched operations in Brazil in 2013, reinforcing its position as one of the largest private port investors in the country and a key driver of national logistics competitiveness.

These sustained investments have supported strong operational growth. In 2024, the terminal recorded a 14% increase in container throughput, handling more than 1.25 million TEUs – a new annual record. Since 2013, the terminal in Santos has processed over 10 million TEUs and nearly 20 million tons of cellulose – a key raw material widely used in producing paper, packaging, hygiene products, and textiles – solidifying its position as one of Brazil’s most vital logistics hubs. The terminal’s continued expansion positions it to handle larger vessels and rising export demand across Brazilian industries.

Fábio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: “We are taking another decisive step in consolidating DP World as one of the leading logistics platforms in Brazil. This latest investment cycle reflects our confidence in the country’s economic potential and the strategic importance of Santos. By modernizing our terminal and integrating state-of-the-art equipment, we are increasing our capacity to operate larger vessels, improving productivity, and raising our service standards. The expansion also plays a critical role in preparing Brazil’s supply chains for future trade growth and supporting a more sustainable logistics ecosystem.”

Building on a Multi-Year Expansion Program

The new R$1.6 billion investment builds on a previously announced R$450 million (US$83.3 million) expansion currently underway. That phase includes a 190-meter quay extension that increases berth flexibility and will raise capacity to 1.7 million TEUs by 2026.

In 2023, DP World in Brazil began electrifying its fleet of 22 rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs) – which has already resulted in a reduction of over 1,000 metric tons of CO₂ as of June 2025 (compared to the same period in 2024).

With the newly approved investment, total terminal capacity will increase further, from 1.7 million TEUs to 2.1 million TEUs by 2028.

Advanced Infrastructure and Equipment Upgrades

The R$1.6 billion investment will support a comprehensive terminal expansion designed to handle larger vessels, higher cargo volumes, and greater operational efficiency.

Key upgrades include:

Construction of a new berth and expanded yard supported by a new deck on piles

Upgraded access gates and expanded inspection areas

Additional reefer towers to serve rapidly growing agricultural exports

New operational buildings and support infrastructure

Acquisition of four quay cranes, 15 RTGs, and 40 internal transfer vehicles (ITVs), aligned with DP World’s global decarbonization strategy



Collectively, these enhancements will accelerate cargo flow, increase reliability, and deliver improved service for Brazil’s importers and exporters, while enabling more energy-efficient, lower-emission operations.

Sustainability and Decarbonization Progress

DP World has also invested heavily in modernizing its infrastructure and operations – extending quay length, deploying advanced technology, improving efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions. The company employs more than 2,200 people across Brazil, contributing to job creation, regional development, and community advancement.

Its decarbonization efforts, including the electrification of yard equipment and reducing CO2 emissions, align with DP World’s global net zero pathway and Brazil’s national climate commitments.

Strengthening Brazil’s Global Trade Competitiveness

Beyond terminal operations, DP World continues to strengthen its end-to-end logistics network nationwide. Over the past two years, the company has:

Together, these initiatives create a more integrated logistics ecosystem, linking Santos with Brazil’s trade corridors and enhancing nationwide supply chain resilience.

“These investments support the acceleration of Brazil’s foreign trade growth and reinforce our role as a long-term partner in advancing the country’s logistics infrastructure,” added Siccherino.

