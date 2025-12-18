DP World Strengthens Latin American Network with New Customs Bonded Warehouse in Panama

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has expanded its logistics footprint in Latin America with the opening of a new Customs Bonded Warehouse (Depósito Aduanero Logístico – DAL) at the Colón Logistics Park in Panama. Strategically located within the Colón Container Terminal, one of the region’s leading maritime gateways, the new facility enhances DP World’s ability to connect supply chains across Central and South America.

Spanning over 16,000 square feet, the warehouse integrates port, logistics, and customs operations in a single location, enabling faster, more efficient, and cost-effective cargo management. Supervised by the National Customs Authority (ANA), the DAL allows goods to remain in bonded storage for up to three years while preserving their country-of-origin status under applicable free trade agreements. This bonded warehouse falls under DP World’s logistics services in the Dominican Republic and is supported by the team there.

Manuel Martinez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said: “By combining port, logistics, and customs processes under one roof, this facility represents a significant leap forward for Panama’s logistics ecosystem. It strengthens Panama’s role as a key gateway for trade across the Americas and reinforces DP World’s mission to make trade flow efficiently, sustainably, and seamlessly.”

A Multimodal Hub Built for Growth

The DAL is designed to handle both international and domestic cargo with real-time traceability and centralized customer service through a digital control tower. Initially serving the food and beverage sector, the facility is equipped to manage a wide range of general cargo and can scale to meet rising demand.

From its strategic location within the Colón Free Zone, customers can access land, sea, air, and rail connections for streamlined transportation across Central and South America. The facility simplifies import and export processes, reduces lead times, and provides a single operational touchpoint for end-to-end logistics management.

Expanding DP World’s Integrated Logistics Network

The new bonded warehouse complements DP World’s growing logistics footprint in Panama. In 2024, the company opened a freight forwarding office in Panama City, offering end-to-end solutions that include ocean and air freight, warehousing, customs clearance, and multimodal transport. Together, these investments strengthen DP World’s ability to deliver high-performance supply chain solutions across the region.

Through continued investment and innovation, DP World is reinforcing Panama’s position as a strategic logistics and connectivity hub for the Americas – delivering smarter, more resilient, and sustainable supply chains that move commerce across borders and closer to customers.

