DP World on Track for Mid-2026 Launch of Short-Sea Shipping Facility in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is advancing construction of its CAD$22 million short-sea shipping facility in Vancouver, as it targets a mid-2026 launch for coastal freight services between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

The infrastructure project, officially named “Salish Sea Gateway”, is designed to shift cargo from truck-and-ferry movements to a dedicated marine connection linking regional road and rail networks with global ocean carrier services.

Named in acknowledgement of the Coast Salish Nations on whose traditional territories the project is located, the new facility will serve as a dedicated coastal trade hub, enabling cargo to move efficiently across the Georgia Strait via dedicated vessels that connect to major terminals and reduce exposure to seasonal bottlenecks that affect road-and-ferry routes.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “As construction progresses, we are taking an important step toward strengthening the connection between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. The Salish Sea Gateway is purpose-built to expand our coastal capacity and support long-term growth across the Vancouver area. This facility will enhance reliability for our customers, create new trade opportunities, and reinforce the integrated supply chain that communities and businesses across British Columbia depend on.”

Building a New Coastal Trade Corridor for British Columbia

Current construction activities include site preparation, civil works, utility installation, and the development of purpose-built infrastructure to support high-frequency short-sea service. When complete, the Salish Sea Gateway will feature:

Modern cargo-handling equipment, including high-capacity reach stackers and electric vehicles supported by onsite charging infrastructure.

Dedicated truck ingress and egress to enhance safety and speed of operations.

Optimized transfer capacity to enable reliable, high-frequency barge connections between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, with seamless access to North American road, rail, and global ocean carrier networks.



The project is expected to reduce thousands of truck-and-ferry trips annually across the Georgia Strait, directly lowering greenhouse gas emissions and easing congestion along key regional corridors. It will also provide greater reliability for importers, exporters, and domestic shippers by sidestepping seasonal trucking constraints and traffic bottlenecks.

Once operational, the facility will significantly strengthen Vancouver Island’s access to North American road and rail networks and global ocean carriers. In combination with the Duke Point Terminal expansion in Nanaimo, the Salish Sea Gateway will unlock new feeder-service opportunities through the Lower Mainland – supporting trade growth, manufacturing investment, and long-term economic development across coastal British Columbia.

Construction will continue through early 2026, with DP World set to share further milestones as the build advances. The Salish Sea Gateway is a central component of the company’s long-term coastal network strategy, one that enhances British Columbia’s trade capacity and supports the region’s economic and environmental objectives.

