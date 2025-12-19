DP World Welcomes New Gemini AL3 Service in Saint John, Expanding Transatlantic Trade Connectivity

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World announced today that it will welcome the Gemini Cooperation’s westbound AL3 service to Port Saint John beginning in January 2026, further strengthening the port’s role as a high-performance Atlantic gateway. The AL3 will provide direct import connectivity from DP World’s terminal in Southampton, UK, to Saint John, with additional calls in Antwerp, Rotterdam, and Hamburg.

The new AL3 service complements Gemini’s eastbound AL1 service, which makes Saint John the last port of call in North America before sailing directly to Southampton as the first port of entry into the UK. The two services form DP World’s dedicated transatlantic “Powerlane,” leveraging coordinated terminal operations on both sides of the Atlantic to deliver fast, reliable export and import transit times, with seamless onward connections to Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Wilhelmshaven.

With Saint John serving as the first North American port of call for the AL3, importers can benefit from sailing times of approximately 9-10 days from Hamburg to Saint John and streamlined transit to inland Canadian and U.S. Midwest markets. These advantages are enhanced through DP World’s Express Rail Service (ERS) operated in partnership with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC).

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Port Saint John continues to strengthen its role as a high-performance Atlantic gateway, and the arrival of the AL3 service marks another milestone. This new call enhances our transatlantic network, expands options for importers and exporters, and accelerates inland connectivity for some of North America’s most important markets. We look forward to enabling Gemini Cooperation’s continued growth through our expanding Canadian footprint and global logistics capabilities.”

The first AL3 vessel, KIEL EXPRESS, with a capacity of more than 7,500 TEUs, is scheduled to arrive in Saint John on January 18-19, 2026.

Earlier this month, the Gemini Cooperation announced the rotation of its AL1 and AL3 services to replace Hapag-Lloyd’s Caribbean Express Service (CES), which will be discontinued in 2026. With both first-port-of-call and last-port-of-call advantages, Saint John serves as a dual-market gateway, giving shippers efficient access to transatlantic, Canadian inland, and U.S Midwest markets.

Advancing Canada’s Role in the Gemini Network

In January 2025, DP World announced a new partnership with the Gemini Cooperation to enhance cargo operations throughout Canada. Since then, the company has introduced several new container services at the Port of Vancouver, Port of Prince Rupert, and Port Saint John, offering customers additional flexibility for cargo loading and discharge.

“We look forward to welcoming this new service and supporting Gemini Cooperation and their customers as they continue to grow through DP World’s integrated global logistics network,” Smith added.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

