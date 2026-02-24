DP World Grows Brazil Contract Logistics Footprint with Suzano Warehouse Deal

SAO PAULO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is expanding its contract logistics platform in Brazil after securing a five-year agreement to manage warehouse and production line supply operations for Suzano, one of the world’s largest pulp and paper producers.

Under the agreement, DP World will operate a nearly 5,000 square meter (53,000-square-foot) facility integrated with Suzano’s Consumer/Tissue division manufacturing plant in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Espírito Santo. Operations began in February and include inbound receiving, inventory management, production line replenishment, and outbound distribution of finished tissue products, including toilet paper, napkins, and paper towels.

The facility has inbound handling capacity of up to 152 tons per day and outbound distribution capacity of 128 tons per day, supporting daily production of approximately 19,000 bales. Products will serve key consumer markets across Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, and Brazil’s Central-West region.

The agreement builds on a longstanding relationship between the two companies at the Port of Santos, where DP World manages logistics operations at Brazil’s largest and most modern pulp export warehouse, with capacity to handle up to 5 million tons annually.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: “The agreement to manage Suzano’s Cachoeiro warehouse reflects continued confidence in our ability to deliver integrated, high-performance logistics solutions. By connecting port operations, warehousing, and inland distribution, we are helping create a more agile, resilient supply chain that supports long-term growth.”

Nilton Sampaio, Executive Supply Chain Manager at Suzano, said: “We are advancing our operations with a strong focus on efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness. This new phase of our partnership with DP World reinforces our commitment to building a more agile, sustainable, and fully integrated logistics chain.”

Record Performance at the Port of Santos

The new warehouse operation complements continued growth at DP World’s terminal at the Port of Santos, Brazil’s leading container gateway. In 2025, the terminal handled a record 1.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), surpassing the previous record of 1.25 million TEUs set in 2024. Ongoing investments totaling R$1.6 billion (US$306 million) are expanding terminal capacity to 1.7 million TEUs by the end of 2026, with further phases expected to increase capacity to 2.1 million TEUs, reinforcing Santos’ role as a key trade hub in Latin America.

Strengthening Brazil’s Integrated Logistics Network

The Suzano agreement is part of DP World’s broader strategy to strengthen its end-to-end logistics capabilities across Brazil. Over the past two years, the company has:

Opened its first multi-customer warehouse in Cajamar (São Paulo), offering scalable shared logistics infrastructure

Expanded its freight forwarding presence with new offices in key industrial hubs including Porto Alegre and Curitiba

Secured International Air Transport Association (IATA) certification to enhance domestic and international air freight services



DP World now operates nearly 100,000 square meters (1.1 million square feet) of contract logistics capacity across Brazil, supported by its container terminal operations at Santos and expanding freight forwarding network.

Since entering Brazil in 2013, DP World has invested R$3 billion (US$574 million) in port infrastructure, logistics capacity, and multimodal connectivity, supporting export growth across pulp, agribusiness, consumer goods, and manufacturing sectors.

With record container volumes at Santos and continued expansion inland, DP World is strengthening Brazil’s integrated logistics network and reinforcing the company’s position as a leading trade gateway in Latin America.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com



For media enquiries, please contact:



Melina Vissat

Head of Communications

melina.vissat@dpworld.com

(+1) 704-605-6159



Follow DP World on:

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/DP_World

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world About DP World



DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.



In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.



WE MAKE TRADE FLOW







