DP World’s Global Trade Observatory Reveals Resilience and Border-Friction Priorities Shaping Americas Trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New findings from DP World’s Global Trade Observatory show companies across the Americas are prioritizing supplier diversification, faster and more predictable customs, and expanded logistics capacity as they navigate complex cross-border trade environments.

The Global Trade Observatory Annual Outlook Report 2026 is a data and insights-led platform designed to equip businesses, governments, and policy makers with timely, actionable intelligence on the forces reshaping trade across the Americas and beyond.

Based on a proprietary survey of more than 3,500 senior supply chain and logistics executives across eight industries and 19 countries, the report points to strong underlying confidence in trade growth, alongside an increasing focus on resilience as a long-term strategy, even amid ongoing geopolitical, economic, and policy uncertainty.

Key Findings from the Global Trade Observatory Annual Outlook Report 2026

94% -- expect global trade growth in 2026 to match or exceed the pace of 2025, building on trade momentum.

-- expect global trade growth in 2026 to match or exceed the pace of 2025, building on trade momentum. 51% -- identified supplier diversification as a top strategic shift for 2026, reflecting a move toward resilience as a core business strategy.

identified supplier diversification as a top strategic shift for 2026, reflecting a move toward resilience as a core business strategy. 60% -- cited customs procedures as a leading cause of delays and disruption, underscoring the impact of border friction on supply chain performance.

cited customs procedures as a leading cause of delays and disruption, underscoring the impact of border friction on supply chain performance. 45% -- identified warehousing constraints as a major source of operational disruption, highlighting ongoing capacity and visibility challenges across logistics networks.

What the findings mean for the Americas

Across North, Central, and South America, the findings highlight three priorities emerging as critical enablers of more predictable and competitive trade flows: reducing border friction, expanding warehousing and logistics capacity, and improving end-to-end visibility.

As companies across the region reassess sourcing strategies and trade routes, the findings reinforce the importance of resilient trade corridors, diversified supply chains, and improved logistics connectivity within and beyond the hemisphere. Reducing border friction, expanding warehousing and logistics capacity, and improving end-to-end visibility are emerging as critical enablers of more predictable and competitive trade flows — particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises looking to expand internationally.

Morten Johansen, Chief Operating Officer, DP World in the Americas, said: “Across the Americas, businesses are adapting to complexity by diversifying supply chains, reassessing routes, and prioritizing visibility, while calling for faster and more predictable border processes. The Global Trade Observatory brings data and insights together to help customers, governments, and policymakers make more informed decisions in a rapidly changing trade environment.”

Technology and digitalization accelerate supply chain transformation

Technology features prominently in the strategies shaping global trade and supply chains. The report finds that digitalization, automation, and early adoption of AI are already improving efficiency, compliance, and supply chain visibility, with significant untapped potential as these tools scale across operations.

As operational pressures continue to mount — from capacity constraints to border delays — the report underscores the growing role of digital tools in improving inventory visibility, capacity planning, and coordination across increasingly complex supply chains.

The Global Trade Observatory dashboard and Annual Outlook Report 2026 are available at: https://www.dpworld.com/en/global-trade-observatory.

