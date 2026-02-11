DP World Advances Posorja Berth Expansion, Unlocking 40% More Capacity

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is advancing a major berth expansion at the Port of Posorja that will increase the terminal’s container-handling capacity by 40%, reaching 1.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by the end of 2026.

As shipping lines deploy larger vessels and optimize their service networks, demand for deepwater port capacity is rising. The expansion at Posorja will ensure it can accommodate these vessels and capture this growth potential for Ecuador’s exporters and importers.

Once completed, the 800-meter quay will enable the simultaneous berthing of two fully loaded post-Panamax vessels, improving operational flexibility and efficiency.

Berth expansion supports larger vessels and rising trade volumes

DP World currently operates 467.5 meters of berth at the Port of Posorja, with construction progressing toward 700 meters by April 2026. Another 100 meters of berth is scheduled for completion later in 2026, extending the berth to a total of 800 meters.

The expansion is part of a broader private investment program exceeding US$190 million, aimed at enhancing terminal efficiency, resilience, and long-term capacity.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, said: “Global shipping networks continue to evolve, with larger vessels, higher service frequencies, and new trade routes shaping how cargo moves across the Pacific. Expanding Posorja’s berth to 800 meters and increasing capacity ensures Ecuador remains competitive, connected, and well-positioned to support the country’s foreign trade growth.”

Strengthening Ecuador’s role as a regional trade gateway

The berth expansion is supported by the deployment of advanced port equipment, including two all-electric ship-to-shore quay cranes -- the longest outreach cranes in Ecuador -- delivered in September 2025. Capable of servicing vessels of up to 400 meters in length, the cranes support DP World’s global decarbonization objectives while expanding operational capability.

Additional investments include three hybrid rubber-tired gantry cranes, 15 electric internal transport vehicles, expanded container-handling equipment, and more than 900 new refrigerated plugs, strengthening Posorja’s ability to support agricultural exports and other temperature-sensitive cargo.

The project has already generated hundreds of direct and indirect jobs during construction, contributing to the local economy. As the expanded berth comes online, DP World will offer greater capacity and more reliable services for Ecuador’s exporters and importers, consolidating the Port of Posorja as the country’s key Pacific gateway to global trade.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat

Head of Communications

melina.vissat@dpworld.com

(+1) 704-605-6159

Follow DP World on:

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/DP_World

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f6dabad-94f7-44dc-8d75-41693bc7f93d