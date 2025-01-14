Ancient Dragon Lore And Modern-Day Motivations Combine In New Accessible Adult Fantasy For Escapist Readers

Charleston, SC, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragons have long held their place in high fantasy novels, but author Kim L. Brantley is changing the narrative and placing a unique spin on the beloved winged creatures.

In The Time is Now, Kalaxy is a military officer who returns home three weeks early from her mission. Excited to see her mate and enjoy some unexpected time off, Kalaxy enters the home and immediately senses trouble.

The scent of blood assaults her nose and soon enough, she comes before a sight to match the smell: thick, red, iron-filled pools of gore surround two of her most trusted servants and her mate. Murdered in cold blood.

Readers learn that Kalaxy is a Golden dragon, and her non-human side must come face-to-face with centuries-old struggles that have claimed hundreds of lives. The toughened warrior decides to take on the political, military, and emotional quagmire that lays ahead to prevent a future that mirrors her ancestor’s past horrors.

“It’s intended for truly anyone who wants to get away from reality for a while and dive into another world where, no matter how dark the night may seem, morning’s light will always shine through,” said Kim.

The Time is Now is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Kim L. Brantley’s writing journey began with a vivid image that demanded to be brought to life. With a background in Environmental Science and Geology, Kim’s professional path led her to serve as Director of Public Works for a small municipality. Now a full-time decorative decoy carver, she lives in North Central Louisiana with three stray dogs and a 1978 Camaro. Her unique life experiences promise to captivate readers.

