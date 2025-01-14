Nordicus Partners Corporation Announces Key Milestone in Development of Orocidin’s Breakthrough Treatment for Periodontitis

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) (“Nordicus” or the “Company”), a financial consulting company specializing in supporting Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies in establishing themselves in the U.S. market, announced today that its subsidiary, Orocidin A/S, will initiate its toxicity program for Orocidin (QR-01) in January 2025. The program is expected to conclude by the third quarter of 2025, paving the way for Orocidin to launch its first pilot efficacy study in patients by the end of 2025.

Orocidin (QR-01) is a proprietary, internally developed product that offers a novel solution for treating periodontitis. The product addresses three critical challenges associated with the disease: reducing inflammation, eradicating bacterial infections, and promoting bone (teeth) regeneration. Patent applications have been submitted to protect its innovative design.

“We are very pleased that Orocidin has reached this critical stage of development, bringing us closer to demonstrating the efficacy of our solution and addressing a significant unmet need in dental health,” said Allan Wehnert, Founder and CEO of Orocidin. “Orocidin represents Nordicus’ commitment to advancing innovative solutions that have the potential to improve lives and create value for stakeholders.”

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation is the only U.S. publicly traded business accelerator and holding company for Nordic life sciences companies. Leveraging decades of combined management experience in domestic and global corporate sectors, Nordicus excels in corporate finance activities including business and market development, growth strategies, talent acquisition, partnership building, capital raising, and facilitating company acquisitions and sales. In 2024, Nordicus acquired 100% of Orocidin A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies for periodontitis and 100% of Bio-Convert ApS, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of oral leukoplakia. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: www.nordicuspartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Threads and BlueSky.

