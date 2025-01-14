Nicola Wealth Secures Long-Term Lease for New Headquarters at 1477 West Broadway

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. (Nicola Wealth) is excited to announce its commitment as the first office tenant at 1477 West Broadway, leasing over 38,000 square feet across two full floors. The relocation of the firm’s Vancouver headquarters underscores its dedication to enhancing client convenience, fostering a collaborative culture, and supporting its growing team. This state-of-the-art, mixed-use project, designed with sustainability in mind and targeting LEED Gold Certification, is being built above the future South Granville SkyTrain station on the Broadway Line Extension, and is set to become a landmark in Vancouver’s West Broadway Corridor.

“We are excited to call 1477 West Broadway our new home for at least the next 15 years,” said Christopher Nicola, President at Nicola Wealth. “This move reflects our firm’s commitment to our clients, growth, innovation, and sustainability while providing our team with an inspiring environment to collaborate and thrive.”

Situated in the vibrant Broadway Corridor, 1477 West Broadway provides exceptional connectivity and amenities. Boasting a Walk Score of 97, Bike Score of 92, and Transit Score of 100, the building ensures seamless access for employees, clients, and partners. Located directly above the future South Granville SkyTrain station, it offers unparalleled accessibility and convenience.

Nicola Wealth’s new space includes two distinctive skydecks, complemented by abundant natural light to create an inspiring environment with breathtaking views. Employees will also enjoy access to a 4,000-square-foot fitness facility on Level 9, as well as End-of-Trip facilities featuring showers and bike lockers. Prominent exterior signage will further establish Nicola Wealth’s presence as a leading company in the region.

Called The Stories at South Granville Station, the project is PCI’s landmark 39-storey mixed-use, transit-integrated project, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to transit-oriented development. It is the first high-rise building to be constructed under Vancouver’s Broadway Plan, designed in collaboration with architectural firm Musson Cattell Mackey Partnership. The office façade was inspired by local, traditional architecture, and sits above a 30,000-sf grocery and retail block, which is also the future home to a large format grocery store and RBC Royal Bank. The tower will house 226 rental homes, 20 per cent of which will be offered at below-market rents.

“We are proud to welcome Nicola Wealth, a pre-eminent Vancouver-based wealth management firm, to The Stories at South Granville Station.” said Jarvis Rouillard, SVP at PCI Developments. “Their decision to relocate here is a testament to the appeal of our sustainable mixed-use, transit-oriented development, and its accessibility for clients, employees and the community. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success for many years to come.”

The new headquarters signifies Nicola Wealth’s long-term investment in its people and the community it serves. Designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and well-being, the space will accommodate the firm’s growing team and evolving business needs.

“This move underscores our dedication to creating a workplace that reflects our culture and supports our mission to deliver outstanding service to our clients,” added Nicola.

Nicola Wealth is set to move into its new space at 1477 West Broadway by mid-2026. It looks forward to hosting clients for meetings and events in this thoughtfully designed environment, reflecting its commitment to creating exceptional experiences. This milestone was made possible through the collaborative efforts of several key partners, including PCI Developments and TD Asset Management (co-owners and developers), CBRE (listing broker), and Nicola Wealth Real Estate team (advisory services). The building’s innovative design, led by MCM Partnership Architects, exemplifies a modern and dynamic workspace tailored to support both the firm’s growth and its dedication to client service.

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth is a leading independent wealth management firm dedicated to delivering innovative financial solutions that empower high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions to build and preserve wealth, creating enduring legacies. The firm provides personalized and integrated financial strategies designed to simplify and enrich the lives of its clients.

With over $16.8 billion in assets under management, Nicola Wealth serves clients across Canada through offices across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its portfolios extend beyond traditional investments, offering diversification through access to private asset classes such as real estate, private equity, private debt, commercial mortgages, and more.

Nicola Wealth operates with a commitment to doing well by doing good, combining an entrepreneurial mindset with a dedication to client success and community impact. For more information, please visit nicolawealth.com.

About PCI

PCI is a Vancouver-based real estate developer and investor and is a regional leader in transit-oriented development. PCI currently manages 2.5M square feet (sf) of commercial space in Metro Vancouver, including office, retail and industrial spaces, with an additional 2.5M sf under construction or development in the region. For more information on The Stories at South Granville and commercial leasing opportunities, please visit thestoriessouthgranville.com.