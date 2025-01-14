NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM ANNOUNCES MAJOR ACQUISITION OF BAYARD RUSTIN COLLECTION AND OPENING OF NEW EXHIBITION

Memphis, TN, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel is proud to announce the acquisition of the extraordinary archive of Bayard Rustin, a pivotal figure in the Civil Rights Movement and a lifelong advocate for non-violence, human rights, and equality. This landmark acquisition celebrates Rustin's legacy as a visionary architect of change.

To honor this monumental collection, the museum will launch Speaking Truth to Power: The Life of Bayard Rustin, an exhibition opening on March 28, 2025, in the State of Tennessee Gallery. Spanning eight months, this exhibition will provide visitors with an intimate look into Rustin's life as both a public leader and private individual, showcasing artifacts, fine art photography, and personal items from his extensive archive thanks to Rustin's life partner, Walter Naegle, who provided direction and access to over 500 personal items.

Speaking Truth to Power explores Bayard Rustin's innovative use of the "medium" to communicate powerful messages of non-violence, activism, and authenticity. The exhibit emphasizes Rustin’s ability to capitalize on the technology of his time, structuring awareness and creating dialogue to inspire social change.

Key highlights of the exhibition include:

Passports, visas, and driver’s licenses documenting Rustin's global commitment to non-violence over four decades.

Artifacts of activism, such as Rustin's notes for a March on Washington for Civil Rights, "Don’t Join Jim Crow Army" buttons, and telegrams from key historical events.

Personal and public collections, including African sculptures, early Christian and Byzantine art, and folk art from Rustin’s childhood in West Chester, PA.

Intimate memorabilia, such as letters, jewelry, and personal gifts provided by Rustin’s life partner, Walter Naegle.

Curated by art historian and educator Gay Feldman, this exhibition also features fine art photography by David Katzenstein, capturing over 200 artifacts from Rustin’s personal and professional life. Visitors will see Rustin’s legacy in a new light, including his global influence, activism, and contributions to identity, spirituality, and human rights.

“This exhibition is more than a tribute to Bayard Rustin’s achievements. It is a testament to his enduring message of justice, dialogue, and non-violence that continues to resonate today,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, President of the National Civil Rights Museum.

Speaking Truth to Power: The Life of Bayard Rustin will run from March 28, 2025, through the end of the year. This marks the first phase of the museum’s commitment to preserving Rustin’s archive. In 2026, selected items will be permanently housed in the newly renovated Legacy Building, making Rustin’s collection a cornerstone of the museum’ôs offerings.

The exhibition will also include an interactive design to ensure accessibility and will be complemented by a K-12 curriculum to educate future generations about Rustin's role in shaping the Civil Rights Movement.

Until December 31, 2025, the Museum includes with general admission this exhibition on the life and legacy of Bayard Rustin that uncovers the untold stories of a man who tirelessly spoke truth to power. For more information, visit civilrightsmuseum.org.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries.

