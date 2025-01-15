KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 15 JANUARY 2025 AT 10.00 (EET)

Kalmar and Maputo Port Development Company strengthen ties with new equipment order

Kalmar has signed an agreement with Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) to supply five Kalmar T2i terminal tractors, four Kalmar heavy forklift trucks and one Kalmar medium forklift truck. The order, which also includes MyKalmar INSIGHT coverage for all units, was booked in Kalmar’s Q4 2024 order intake, with delivery of all machines scheduled to be completed during Q3 2025.

MPDC is a private company formed as a partnership between the Mozambican Railway Company and Portus Indico. MPDC holds the concession for Maputo Port until 2058 and also acts as the port authority responsible for maritime operations, piloting, stevedoring and terminal and warehouse operations as well as planning and development activities. MPDCs fleet already features close to 60 Kalmar terminal tractors and forklift trucks.

The MyKalmar INSIGHT performance management tool will allow MPDC to turn data into actionable, impactful insights, providing the company with an effective way to manage their fleet operations and identify areas where efficiency can be improved.

David Pacule, Maintenance Manager, MPDC: “We have been experiencing record-breaking volumes at the port and the new Kalmar machines will play a vital role in helping us to achieve even higher volume throughput in the coming years. The Kalmar equipment in our fleet has proved to be exceptionally reliable and the after-sales support we receive is first class, so we are delighted to continue our collaboration.”

Byron Meugens, Head of Sales, Southern Africa, Kalmar: “We are proud to announce another milestone in our long partnership with MPDC, one of our most valued and long-standing customers in the region. Our strong relationship is founded on mutual respect and trust underscored by consistent communication and shared goals. MPDC’s commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide innovative and efficient solutions. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these new machines will have on MPDC’s operations.”

Alejandro Martinez, Head of India, Middle East and Africa, Kalmar

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with a vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people.

