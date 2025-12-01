KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 1 DECEMBER 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EET)

Kalmar and Independent Rough Terrain Center partner to deliver advanced rough terrain container handling solutions

Kalmar, a global leader in sustainable material handling equipment and services, and Independent Rough Terrain Center LLC (IRTC), a U.S.-based manufacturer of heavy-duty rough terrain material handling equipment, establish a strategic partnership to distribute and service IRTC’s Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) worldwide. Through this partnership Kalmar is able to offer IRTC’s industry-proven RTCH technology as an additional product, leveraging its international network to provide comprehensive training, support, and aftermarket services.

The Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) is a purpose-built solution engineered for the world’s most demanding environments. Designed to perform where conventional equipment cannot operate, the RTCH combines strength, versatility, and mobility to handle containers and cargo in areas without established infrastructure, for example in defence applications, mining and resource exploration.

Stephen M. Speakes, President and CEO of IRTC: “Partnering with Kalmar gives IRTC the ability to reach a truly global audience. Our Rough Terrain Container Handler has a proven legacy supporting Commercial, as well as defence operations, and we’re proud to now deliver that same rugged reliability to a growing number of customers worldwide through Kalmar’s trusted sales and service network.”

Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, President, Counter Balanced, Kalmar: “This partnership allows us to better support operations in challenging logistics environments, from mining and oilfield projects to large-scale rural infrastructure. Together with IRTC, we are expanding the boundaries of where reliable material handling is possible. We’re thrilled to partner with IRTC to bring our customers a best-in-class heavy-duty rough terrain handling solution.”

Read more: https://www.kalmarglobal.com/equipment/reachstackers/rough-terrain-container-handler

Further information for the press:

Peter Olsson, Head of Global Sales, Counter Balanced Equipment, Kalmar, tel: +46 0722 425581, peter.olsson@kalmarglobal.com

Nina Jähi, Communications Manager, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 519 3635, nina.jahi@kalmarglobal.com

Stephen M. Speakes, Chief Executive Officer, Independent Rough Terrain Center (IRTC), Tel: +1 (210) 599-6541, stephen.speakes@irtc-tx.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com



About Independent Rough Terrain Center (IRTC)

IRTC is a Texas-owned manufacturer known for its legendary Rough Terrain Container Handler, trusted by construction, logistics, mining, energy, defense, and disaster-relief organizations worldwide. These industries, and others, rely on the RTCH for safe and efficient cargo movement in off-road or austere environments where access is limited. IRTC products are engineered for the world’s toughest environments. Located in the Central U.S. with direct access to major seaports, road, and rail networks, IRTC employs 91 skilled professionals providing full OEM life-cycle support, including engineering,manufacturing, supply chain, training, parts, and warranty services.

Learn more at irtc-tx.com.

