Busan Digital Asset Exchange and CertiK Reach Strategic Cooperation to Promote Security Upgrade of Digital Asset Transactions

NEW YORK, New York , Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Busan Digital Asset Exchange (Bdan) and CertiK signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly promote global business cooperation and security infrastructure. This cooperation focuses on the security of digital assets and real world asset (RWA) transactions. CertiK will provide long-term security support for Bdan, aiming to build a secure and transparent digital asset trading ecosystem.

“Through cooperation with CertiK, we will build an exchange security system that meets international standards and strive to become a benchmark for digital asset trading in South Korea,” stated Sang-min Kim, CEO of Bdan. “We always focus on investor protection and are committed to building a fair and transparent trading environment.”

Ronghui Gu, co-founder of CertiK, stated, “We are honored to cooperate with Busan Digital Asset Exchange. CertiK will fully support its construction of a secure and transparent trading platform with its professional technology in the field of blockchain security, and help it lead the development of the digital asset industry.”

As a leading Web3 security company, CertiK provides full life cycle security solutions for projects, covering auditing, security ratings, compliance, and anti-money laundering, investment, and security-related services. To date, CertiK has safeguarded more than $515.4 billion in digital assets and served more than 4,800 blockchain projects, including Aptos, Binance, Ripple, and TON. In addition, CertiK has repeatedly discovered and fixed critical vulnerabilities in Samsung and Apple systems, and has received official public recognition for its work.

With its vision of a “decentralized fair exchange of digital assets,” Busan Digital Asset Exchange has launched a new platform, “Bdan” beta version, with the official release scheduled for March 2025. Additionally, Bdan has reached strategic cooperation with BitGo, ADDX, Osaka Digital Asset Exchange (ODX), GreenX, TokenX, and other companies, actively working toward achieving a global digital financial center and continuously promoting blockchain innovation.

Through this cooperation, CertiK will inject cutting-edge security technology into Busan Digital Asset Exchange, provide long-term support, and help it become a core component of the global blockchain trading ecosystem.

In addition, CertiK is scheduled to meet with key Korean partners, including Wemix, Kaia, United Games, and GBBC, to further strengthen collaboration and jointly promote the sustainable development of the blockchain industry.