Nokia signs video technologies license agreement with Samsung

License covers the use of Nokia’s video technologies in Samsung’s televisions.

Nokia to receive royalty payments from Samsung.

The new agreement is separate from the parties’ existing 5G license agreement.

15 January 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has signed a multi-year patent license agreement with Samsung covering the use of Nokia’s video technologies in Samsung’s televisions. Under the agreement, Samsung will make royalty payments to Nokia. The new agreement is separate from Nokia and Samsung’s existing 5G patent license agreement. The terms of the agreement remain confidential between the parties.

Arvin Patel, Chief Licensing Officer, New Segments at Nokia, said: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Samsung covering the use of our video technologies in their world-class TVs. The agreement is yet another proof point of Nokia’s leadership in video and multimedia technologies, and further validation of our decades-long investments in multimedia R&D and standardization.”

Nokia is a leader in the development of video and multimedia technologies, including video compression, content delivery, content recommendation and aspects related to hardware. In the past 25 years, Nokia has created almost 5,000 inventions that enable multimedia products and services and continues to play a leading role in multimedia research and standardization. Nokia’s expertise in multimedia and video research is built on continuous investment to advance the industry. Nokia has invested around €150 billion in R&D since 2000 (including over €4 billion in 2023 alone) for cutting edge technologies including cellular and multimedia.

