Airport Construction Industry Business Report 2024: Global Market to Grow by $500 Billion to 2030, Fueled by Increasing Investments into New Airport Constructions, Development Projects & Modernization

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Airport Construction is estimated at US$1.3 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.8 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the airport construction market is driven by several factors, including increasing global air traffic, advancements in construction and design technologies, and a heightened focus on sustainability and passenger experience. The surge in global tourism and the expansion of international trade have necessitated larger and more sophisticated airports. This demand encourages not only the construction of new airports but also the expansion and modernization of existing ones.

Technological advancements, particularly in building information modeling (BIM) and automated construction techniques, enable more precise and efficient construction processes, reducing costs and timelines while increasing safety. Moreover, the focus on sustainability is driving innovations in materials and building techniques that meet stricter environmental standards.

Additionally, as the economic impact of airports becomes more pronounced, with many serving as key drivers of local economies, there is a push to enhance the overall utility and attractiveness of airports as destinations themselves, incorporating extensive retail, dining, and even cultural experiences. This broad scope of influences ensures continuous investment and innovation in airport construction, aiming to accommodate the needs of modern travelers and economic demands.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Greenfield Airport Construction segment, which is expected to reach US$459.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Airport Replacement segment is also set to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $127.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.4% CAGR to reach $201.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Airport Construction Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Airport Construction Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Fluor Corporation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Balfour Beatty PLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 467 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.3 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Airport Construction

Airport Construction Market: Poised for Stable Growth

Airport Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects

Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion for the Years 2011 to 2025

Shift towards Larger Aircrafts, Increase in Aircrafts in Operation and Number of Flights Undertaken by Airlines: A Market Opportunity

Increasing Investments into New Airport Constructions, Development Projects & Modernization Plans

Airport Construction Projects Scheduled for Conclusion in the Near Future: A Review

Existing Airport Construction Projects in Asia-Pacific

New Airport Construction Projects in Asia-Pacific

Existing Airport Construction Project in the United States

Airport Construction Project in Latin America

Number of Airports Worldwide with Paved Runways by Select Countries

World's Largest Airport Construction Projects

Airport Construction Projects Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Investment by Funding Type

Emergence of Smart Airports: An Opportunity for Growth

Latest Trends Promoting Airport Construction Efficiency

Airports Embrace New Solutions to Integrate Technology into Construction Projects

Technology Advancements in New Airport Terminal Projects

Technology Integration at Airport and Terminal Construction Stages Offers Significant Advantages

Engineered Fabric Buildings in Airport Construction

Advantages of Engineered Fabric Structures

Environmental Sustainability, Pollution and Waste from Airports: Major Concerns for Airports Worldwide

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 58 Featured)

Fluor Corporation

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Balfour Beatty PLC

Laing O`Rourke

Burns & McDonnell

GVK Industries Ltd.

Tuv Sud AG

Lendlease Corporation Limited

Bechtel Corporation

Clark Construction Group, LLC

DPR Construction

Holder Construction Group

Turner Construction Company

Reliance Infrastructure

Dibble

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4kw2mu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment