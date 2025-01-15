Ducommun Incorporated Donates Funds to Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Efforts

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”), a global supplier of Engineered Products and niche manufacturing services for the aerospace and defense industry, and its wholly-owned charitable organization, The Ducommun Foundation, announced today the donation of $100,000 in targeted funds to the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, United Way of Greater Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Regional Foodbank to assist and support evacuees, their families and first responders impacted by several wildfires that broke out across the region last week.

Donations to the American Red Cross’ California Wildfire Relief Fund will provide food and shelter to those who have been displaced and facilitate family reunification, while supporting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation will help provide vital equipment and supplies to save lives and protect impacted communities. The United Way of LA’s Wildfire Response Fund addresses urgent, ongoing needs to those individuals impacted by the fires and donations to the LA Regional Foodbank help provide food and other necessities to those affected by the fires. For more information about the organizations supported by Ducommun, please visit the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org, the L.A. Fire Department Foundation at www.supportlafd.org, United Way LA at www.unitedwayla.org/widlfire-response-resources/ and Los Angeles Regional Foodbank at www.lafoodbank.org.

About Ducommun Incorporated:

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit ducommun.com.

CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665