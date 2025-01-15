Habit Burger Grill Opens New Drive-Thru in Ridgecrest, Expanding in Kern County

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest restaurant with their Ridgecrest drive-thru opening in California, their birth state. The Ridgecrest restaurant and drive-thru are located at 800 S. China Lake Blvd., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” is now open to the public.

“Being SoCal born since 1969, opening in Ridgecrest feels like coming home,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at The Habit Burger Grill. “Ridgecrest has amazing mountains, cool museums, and killer outdoor spots. We can't wait to bring our award-winning chargrilled burgers, delicious sandwiches, and our legendary sides to this awesome community!”

The 2,800 Ridgecrest restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, takeout; and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill’s Double Charburger was recently named the Best Fast-Food Burger and its Tempura Green Beans the Best Side by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards (published July 2024). With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly made, handcrafted quality served with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger & Grill restaurant will be open 10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Daily

Drive-Thru 10:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Daily

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com