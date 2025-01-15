HealthLynked Welcomes Jeremy Daniel as Chief Financial Officer

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a pioneering provider of healthcare technology solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Jeremy Daniel as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. With an impressive career spanning over two decades, Mr. Daniel brings exceptional expertise in financial management, strategic planning, and organizational development.

As CFO, Jeremy will oversee HealthLynked's financial strategy and operations, driving growth, operational efficiency, and shareholder value. His appointment underscores HealthLynked's commitment to strengthening its executive leadership as the company continues to innovate and expand its healthcare technology solutions.

Jeremy Daniel has built a stellar reputation as a results-driven executive in diverse industries including healthcare, biotechnology, and finance. Most recently, he served as CFO for Innoveren Scientific, a publicly traded biotech firm, where he successfully led acquisitions, improved financial systems, and implemented strategic initiatives that fueled the company's growth and operational success. His achievements include raising over $100M in funding through public and private equity markets and executing pivotal mergers and acquisitions.

Michael Dent, M.D., CEO of HealthLynked, shared his enthusiasm for the appointment:

"Jeremy's extensive experience and proven leadership in financial operations and strategic planning make him an outstanding addition to the HealthLynked team. His track record of optimizing financial performance and supporting organizational growth aligns perfectly with our vision to revolutionize healthcare through technology."

On accepting the position, Mr. Daniel expressed his excitement about the opportunity to contribute to HealthLynked's mission:

"Joining HealthLynked at this transformative time is a true honor. I am excited to leverage my experience to enhance financial strategies, foster innovation, and support the company's efforts in improving patient outcomes and healthcare connectivity."

With a career that has included roles as CFO for Regenerative Medicine Solutions and controller for Omnicare, Mr. Daniel is well-versed in leading financial systems in compliance with GAAP and SEC regulations. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holder of an MBA from Xavier University, his credentials position him to lead with precision and integrity.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked is dedicated to transforming healthcare by leveraging technology to connect patients and providers. Its cloud-based HealthLynked Network empowers patients to manage their medical information securely while enabling providers to optimize care and operations. Through innovation and collaboration, HealthLynked aims to create a more efficient and patient-centric healthcare system. For more information, visit www.healthlynked.com .

