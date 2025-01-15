Park Place Technologies Appoints Justin Bingham as Chief Information Security Officer

CLEVELAND, OH, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Technologies, the leading global data center and networking optimization firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Bingham as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With over 15 years of expertise in cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and security operations across both military and corporate environments, Bingham brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role.

As CISO, Bingham will be responsible for overseeing the company’s comprehensive security strategies, managing risk, ensuring compliance, and leading incident response efforts. In addition, he will focus on fostering a strong culture of cybersecurity across Park Place Technologies and its global operations.

Stella May, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Park Place Technologies, stated, “We are excited to welcome Justin Bingham to our Security Operations team. Justin’s extensive experience and innovative approach will strengthen our security framework and enhance our ability to protect both our company and our customers’ critical data.”

Bingham’s journey in cybersecurity began with his service in the U.S. Army’s Human Intelligence (HUMINT) division from April 2003 to July 2007. HUMINT involves gathering information through human sources and is a key element of military intelligence. It focuses on interpersonal interactions to gain insights into adversaries' plans, capabilities, or situations. By building trust and rapport with sources, HUMINT provides context and nuance that analytical tools may miss, enhancing situational awareness, strategic planning, and operational decisions.

Bingham’s experience with HUMINT provided him with unique insights into human behavior and decision-making, emphasizing the importance of aligning motivations with goals to address complex challenges. These principles have shaped his strategic approach to cybersecurity, enhancing situational awareness and guiding his work throughout his career.

Following the completion of his military service, Justin further developed his passion for technology and cybersecurity by pursuing a degree in Information Assurance from Eastern Michigan University. After earning his degree, Bingham quickly established himself in the field, taking on leadership roles at prestigious organizations like General Electric, General Motors, and KLA.

At GE, he established the company’s Strategic Intelligence Program, addressing threats from nation-states and financial cyber-attack actors. At GM, Bingham played a key role in implementing a global cybersecurity framework, enabling the organization to proactively defend against evolving threats. Most recently, he served as Director of Global Cybersecurity Operations at KLA, where he built a cybersecurity team from the ground up, developed a Purple Team methodology, and introduced AI-driven security platforms to bolster incident response capabilities.

“I am honored to join Park Place Technologies and look forward to contributing to its industry-leading security operations,” shared Bingham. “My goal is to build on the company’s strong foundation, leveraging advanced technologies to stay ahead of evolving threats and ensure trust with our customers.”

Bingham and his family are relocating to Cleveland, where he will be based at Park Place Technologies’ global headquarters.

