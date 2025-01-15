VCI Global Secures Exclusive Distributorship for Military-Grade AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solution in the US$280 Billion Global Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global,” or the “Company”), is proud to announce its exclusive distributorship of Secure Encryption Storage Limited (“SES”) for Data Security Solutions (“SES Solutions”) in Malaysia. Powered by AI, SES Solutions provide advanced features such as real-time threat detection, virus defense, data encryption, and multi-channel backup. Trusted by over 300 clients, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, SES is a leading choice for safeguarding enterprise data and combating cyber threats.

According to Check Point Research, the urgency of addressing cybersecurity risks is highlighted by a 30% year-over-year increase in global cyberattacks, with organizations facing an average of 1,636 cyberattacks per week. In response to the rising threat landscape, leading technology players have taken significant steps to enhance data protection. Inetum has partnered with Rubrik, Inc. to improve data protection and recovery, while IBM Corporation launched the Guardium Data Security Center, offering AI and quantum-safe features for unified data protection. At the same time, Salesforce, Inc. has completed its US$1.9 billion acquisition of Own Company, leveraging the latter’s data protection and management solutions to enhance the security and compliance of customer data across the Salesforce platform. These strategic initiatives reflect the increasing demand for robust cybersecurity solutions.

According to Statista, the global cybersecurity market is projected to reach around US$280 billion by 2029, fueled by advancements in AI and the growing need for enhanced security. In Malaysia, the cybersecurity market is expected to grow from around US$500 million in 2025 to approximately US$800 million by 2029. In response to this growth, VCI Global is positioning itself to capture 3% of the Malaysian market, with expected revenues surpassing US$15 million within the first two years of its partnership.

“Securing the exclusive distributorship of SES Solutions in Malaysia is a major step forward in our strategy to expand within the dynamic cybersecurity sector. Looking ahead, VCI Global plans to expand into neighboring countries in Asia, and eventually into Europe and the US, bringing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to a broader global market,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified holding company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Company operates through five core businesses: Capital Market Consultancy, Fintech, Real Estate, AI & Robotics, and Cybersecurity. In Capital Market Consultancy, we provide IPO solutions, investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR) consultancy, and M&A consultancy. Our Fintech arm offers a proprietary financing platform. In Real Estate, we offer specialized real estate consultancy services. The AI business delivers GPU servers, GPU cloud computing services, AI and large language model (LLM) solutions, while the Robotics segment focuses on post-harvest robotics systems. Our Cybersecurity segment provides comprehensive cybersecurity consultancy services and solutions. Committed to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional value, VCI Global has established a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, driving growth and transformation on a global scale.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

About Secure Encryption Storage Limited

Secure Encryption Storage Limited is a professional data security service provider. Focusing on data protection, providing one-stop data security services and one-stop software and hardware solutions. Continuously committed to improving customer data protection and security, empowering customer business data security, and ensuring the security of digital assets.

For further details about the Company, please visit https://www.secures.hk/.

