Five Iron Golf & Callaway Golf Partner to Launch Callaway Tour Fitting

New York, NY, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in golf and entertainment, is partnering with Callaway Golf, a leader in equipment design, performance, and innovation, to launch Callaway Tour Fitting. This premium, Tour-level fitting experience puts the golfer at the forefront to perfectly tailor their equipment needs to their game.

After revolutionizing indoor golf, Five Iron is now transforming the equipment fitting experience. With all Five Iron coaches becoming Callaway Certified Fitters, Five Iron is the first-ever indoor golf brand to globally offer Tour-level fittings backed by certification from a top golf equipment manufacturer.

“Five Iron and Callaway share the same vision of making golf for everyone and increasing enjoyment of the game, while genuinely helping players improve in the process. Partnering to launch Callaway Tour Fitting by Five Iron Golf accomplishes those goals,” said Jared Solomon, CEO and Co-Founder of Five Iron Golf. “A truly golfer-centric, premium experience within the dynamic, social atmosphere of our Five Iron locations, Callaway Tour Fittings will reshape the way golfers are fitted for equipment, whether they are experienced amateurs or newcomers to the sport.”

Exclusively available at all Five Iron Golf locations starting January 17, Callaway Tour Fitting is unlike any other fitting experience:

Coaching-Driven Approach: Fittings are conducted by Five Iron’s seasoned golf coaches, not salespeople, creating a relaxed environment and potential for a long-term relationship with the golfer. A welcoming experience for Five Iron first-timers, multi-year members, and everyone in between, the fitting allows golfers to try clubs over time – no pressure for an immediate purchase decision. There’s no requirement to have a Five Iron coach relationship going into the fitting, but Callaway Tour Fitting provides golfers the opportunity to work with their coach, before and after the fitting, to improve their game.

Affordability & Golfer-First Environment: Callaway Tour Fittings are $99/hour, making it more cost-effective than a typical boutique fitting. Often, fitting experiences can feel impersonal and push a purchase decision, whereas Five Iron prioritizes the golfer and their unique needs. Fittings will have the same social-focused and comfortable atmosphere synonymous with Five Iron, and golfers can enjoy the same amenities, like great food and beverage choices, as they are fitted.

Callaway’s Extensive Equipment Matrix: The fittings will feature the latest Callaway equipment and the new Elyte family of golf clubs, including 46 club heads, 207 shafts, 20+ putters and golf balls. With such intricate combinations of the most innovative equipment on the market, Five Iron fitters can precisely dial-in the clubs a golfer needs to take their game to the next level.

Conveniently Located Premium Fittings: As all Five Iron locations have become Callaway Master Fitter Certified, golfers in metropolitan areas now have many more options to go for a fitting that’s Callaway certified. Until now, within their city limits, New York City had one location with this Tour-level of certification, and Boston, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Detroit had none.

“Callaway Golf recognized how Five Iron Golf is evolving the world of indoor golf and entertainment, and we knew that together, we could change the game with how golfers are fitted and improve their equipment,” said Glenn Hickey, President of Callaway Golf. “As indoor golf increases in popularity, this is a massive opportunity for Callaway to bring its equipment and innovation expertise to Five Iron and their burgeoning community of golfers.”

Also rolling into all Five Iron locations will be Callaway’s recently launched radar-friendly golf ball. Designed specifically for simulator golf with ball flight and data precision, this new golf ball furthers Five Iron’s commitment to integrating leading innovations to enhance the golfer’s indoor experience.

To book a Callaway Tour Fitting, find your closest Five Iron location, sign up to become a member, and for more information, head to https://fiveirongolf.com/callaway-club-fitting .

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 34 locations spanning 15 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

About Callaway Golf:

Callaway Golf, a Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, is the leading manufacturer of premium golf clubs, balls, performance gear and accessories worldwide. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway pushes the limits of performance and creates demonstrably superior products designed to make every golfer a better golfer. For more information, please visit www.callawaygolf.com .

