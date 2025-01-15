Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker Team Up to Open New Location in Texas

FAT Brands’ Beloved Snack Concepts Open Shop Together in Dallas Area

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., announces the opening of a new tri-branded restaurant, a Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker in Roanoke, Texas. The Dallas area location seamlessly blends the three snack concepts together to create an experience all in one, while offering a craveable menu filled with fan-favorite items such as Cookie Cakes, fresh made Ice Cream with unlimited Mix-Ins and fresh-baked Pretzel Bites.

“While a lot of our guests know and love our co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations, we see great potential in expanding off that success by adding Pretzelmaker into the mix for a tri-branded experience,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker. “We continue to see an increase in snacking occasions as an industry. What better way to cater to that than by providing an even greater variety of sweet and savory treats for our fans, all under one roof! Looking ahead, we plan to continue to strategically grow this tri-branded model.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies™, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

Since starting as a single pretzel stand in1991, Pretzelmaker’s fans have loved snacking on fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites, with a variety of sweet and savory dipping sauces to select from, and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

The new Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker is located at Roanoke Crossing, 1224 N. Highway, 377, Suite #1-211, Roanoke, TX 76262.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com. For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com. For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite ice cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited Mix-in philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com.

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker’s entire philosophy - from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where joy gets made. Pretzelmaker has grown into the second-largest soft pretzel concept in the U.S., with over 280 locations worldwide, and continues to innovate with breakfast, late-night and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

