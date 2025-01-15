Countdown to launch: Dozens of products to debut at Work Truck Week® 2025

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New commercial vehicle bodies, propulsion systems, and equipment are among the dozens of products, technology and services launching at Work Truck Week® 2025. Attendees can explore the latest innovations in the Work Truck Show exhibit hall, experience high-tech vehicles during Ride & Drive, and hear from the industry’s leading chassis manufacturers about products under development.

Work Truck Week 2025 runs March 4–7, 2025, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. More Than A Trade Show®, it encompasses Green Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show®, NTEA Annual Meeting, Ride & Drive, educational program and more. Green Truck Summit is March 4, educational sessions run March 4–6, Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 5–7 and Ride & Drive runs March 5–6. Work Truck Week, North America’s largest work truck event, is produced by NTEA – The Work Truck Association™. Register at worktruckweek.com.



“The number one reason industry professionals attend Work Truck Week is to find new products,” says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. “There’s nowhere better to discover the latest commercial vehicles, truck equipment and technology, and to meet face-to-face with manufacturer engineers, technical specialists, upfitters, industry experts and peers.”



While many exhibitors keep their new products under wraps until Work Truck Week opens, others are already sharing information about what they’ll showcase in Indianapolis. To learn more, check out the Product Gallery at wtw25.mapyourshow.com. Filter by “new” to see the latest products, including commercial vehicle seats, bodies, cameras, power systems, lights, controls, chemicals and more.



It’s not just the products that are new: There are more than 40 companies exhibiting at Work Truck Week for the first time this year, including 25 in the New Exhibitor Pavilion. The Pavilion is in Rooms 137–139 across from the Hall I Work Truck Show exhibit hall entrance. It opens an hour before the main exhibit hall on March 5–6.



Work Truck Week also gives attendees the unique opportunity to take the wheel of commercial vehicles featuring the latest advanced technology, propulsion systems and other sustainability offerings during Ride & Drive March 5–6. It is open on a first-come, first-served basis to all WTW25 attendees. More details about featured vehicles will be released in the weeks ahead.



In addition to what’s new, Work Truck Week attendees also can see what’s next by participating in the educational program. Green Truck Summit on March 4 kicks off with a keynote address from Jennifer Brace, chief futurist at Ford Motor Company. Other forward-looking Special Sessions include Navigating the Future: Selling and Servicing the Tech-Driven Truck and the inaugural Commercial Vehicle Data Exchange & Reception, both held March 6.



Finally, only at Work Truck Week do leading commercial vehicle manufacturers share their latest chassis specifications and designs, review body and equipment installations and provide insight into future vehicle and technology plans during exclusive annual Chassis Updates. This year, 15 manufacturers are holding these insightful sessions: Bollinger Motors, Daimler Truck North America, Ford Pro, Freightliner Custom Chassis, GM Envolve, Hino Trucks, International, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Kenworth Truck Company, Mack Trucks, Mercedes-Benz USA, Mullen Automotive, Peterbilt Motors Company, RAM Professional and Ree Automotive.



For more information, including links to register and book hotel rooms, visit worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA (info@ntea.com or 248-489-7090). Keep track of what to see and do throughout the week by registering and then creating a WTW25 Planner to add exhibitors, products and educational sessions to a personal calendar.



Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #wtw25, #worktrucks25, #greentrucks25 and #worktruckweek.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck Association™, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.



