From ADAS to AI: Work Truck Week® 2026 educational program tackles the industry’s latest topics

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than a Trade Show®, Work Truck Week® 2026 combines a packed exhibit hall with three days of commercial vehicle industry training and education. Sessions range from the entry-level Work Trucks 101, Introduction to Towing and Trailer Dynamics, and Getting Started with Fleet Management to those designed to help vocational vehicle veterans take their skills and knowledge to the next level, covering topics like ADAS implementation, fleet carbon accounting, advanced principles of fleet management and artificial intelligence.

Work Truck Week 2026 runs March 10–13, 2026, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. It encompasses The Work Truck Show®, Green Truck Summit, NTEA Annual Meeting with keynote speakers, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, educational program and more. Green Truck Summit is March 10, educational sessions run March 10–12, and Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 11–13. Work Truck Week, North America’s largest work truck event, is produced by NTEA – The Work Truck Association. Register at worktruckweek.com.

The 2026 Work Truck Week educational program equips companies with strategies to strengthen operations and prepare for what’s ahead. A mix of in-depth Special Sessions and shorter breakouts are divided into eight tracks: Advanced Fuels & Vehicle Technology, Chassis Update, Dealership Training, Fleet Management, Government Regulations & Advocacy, Market Data & Industry Trends, Vehicle Design & Certification and Workforce Development.

“Whether you’re a fleet operator, transportation manager, truck dealer, upfitter or distributor, Work Truck Week can help you grow professionally, stay on top of industry trends and improve your operation,” says Jennifer Mitchell, NTEA senior director of content development. “In an industry that is constantly evolving, the Work Truck Week educational program offers an unmatched opportunity to learn from the best and brightest about the topics that matter to your success.”

Special Sessions

Work Truck Week Special Sessions provide a deep dive into select topics. They are not included in any registration package and must be purchased separately.

Attendees have two opportunities on Wednesday, March 11, to learn to improve their communications skills. Jon Colby, speaker/founder of Jon Colby Speaks LLC, presents Workforce Development: Improve Your Communications to Improve Your Business, a low-pressure workshop designed to help participants identify the strengths and weaknesses in their communication style at 1 p.m. He then leads Enhancing Your Communication and Leadership Skills Through Improv: Generation Next Leadership Workshop & Networking Reception at 3 p.m. This interactive workshop gives participants an entertaining opportunity to grow in a safe environment and walk away with valuable new skills.

Driving Commercial Dealer Sales Through Planning for Strategic Growth outlines practical daily approaches for dealers to identify growth opportunities, strengthen customer relationships and align product offerings with evolving fleet needs. Held on Thursday, March 12, it’s led by strategists from One Nexus.

The popular Getting Started with Fleet Management all-day workshop returns on March 11. Serving as both a starting point and a refresher, it provides a structured overview of essential practices needed to build and sustain a successful fleet program. Designed for experienced fleet managers, Advanced Principles of Fleet Management explores ways to strengthen operations and decision-making on March 12. Both sessions are led by experts from RTA Fleet.

Breakout Sessions

Most Work Truck Week Breakout Sessions are scheduled for 75 minutes. Work Truck Week (WTW) and Green Truck Summit (GTS) Conference Package registrants have access to all WTW Breakout Sessions March 10–12.

Highlights include:

Implications for ADAS Adoption in Multi-Stage Commercial Vehicles

The Future of Hybrid Powertrain Applications for Commercial Vehicles

State of Emissions Regulations and the Impact on Multi-Stage Vehicles

Work Truck Industry Economic Report & Forecast

Leveraging Total Cost of Ownership to Improve Vehicle Acquisition Strategies

What Moves Your Vehicle: Considerations for Proper Powertrain Specifications

Understanding the Uniqueness of Upfitting on Gaseous Fueled Vehicles

Vehicle Certification and Compliance Considerations in the Vehicle Order Process

The Work Truck Industry Professional’s Guide to AI Applications.



Exclusive OEM updates

Only at Work Truck Week do a dozen leading commercial vehicle manufacturers present annual Chassis Updates to share their latest chassis specifications and designs, review body and equipment installations and provide insight into future vehicle and technology plans. Hear directly from representatives of: Daimler Truck North America, Ford Pro, Freightliner Custom Chassis, GM Envolve, Hino Trucks, International, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Kenworth Truck Company, Mack Trucks, Mercedes-Benz USA, Peterbilt Motors Company, and Ram Professional.

Work Truck Week educational sessions are eligible for continuing education units through NTEA’s accreditation by International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training. Learn more at ntea.com/iacet.

For the full Work Truck Week 2026 educational program schedule, session descriptions, speaker bios and more, visit worktruckweek.com/education. Contact NTEA (info@ntea.com or 248-489-7090) with questions.

About Work Truck Week

Work Truck Week provides fleet operators, distributors and upfitters, transportation managers and other commercial vehicle professionals with unmatched opportunities to explore the latest work trucks, chassis, truck bodies, and industry innovations; learn about vehicle regulations and vocational truck solutions; and connect with the people and companies they need to succeed. This commercial vehicle show in 2026 is the best place to see what’s new, network and prepare for the future. Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #WTW26, #WorkTruckWeek, and #GreenTruckSummit.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck Association, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5411d4e-46d1-4f8d-9037-7c8292358908