Growers Edge Protects Over 1 Million Acres of Farmland From Downside Risk

JOHNSTON, Iowa, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Edge , a technology firm that provides modern financial products and data-driven tools for agricultural retailers, manufacturers, and lenders, today announced its Crop Plan Warranty product covers over 1 million acres of American farmland.

Research shows that growers are familiar with innovative and sustainable farming practices , but they need more operational and financial support to adopt them. The Crop Plan Warranty reduces risk associated with new practices and provides downside protection for hundreds of growers, four of the top ten biggest agricultural retailers, and over 1 million acres of farmland in the United States.

The Crop Plan Warranty is a financial tool that retailers and manufacturers can attach to any product, bundle of products, or whole-acre prescription. If growers use the inputs as directed and yields fall below expected targets, the warranty pays them in cash.

For example, when a manufacturer developed a new fertilizer product that required lower usage rates to achieve higher yields, its sales representatives were met with resistance from growers. In their experiences, lower usage rates meant lower yields. The Crop Plan Warranty helped mitigate perceived risk, which made retailers more likely to carry the product and growers more willing to try it.

“After agronomists establish the benefits of a new product or service, they use the Crop Plan Warranty as a persuasive tool,” said Todd Robran, Chief Commercial Officer at Growers Edge. “It shows they’re so confident about their recommendations that they’re willing to back them up with warranties.”

The milestone comes after a series of major achievements for Growers Edge. In addition to serving four of the top ten largest retailers in the country with the Crop Plan Warranty, Growers Edge has partnered with organizations like Nutrien, PepsiCo, Mondelez, and Helena Agri-Enterprises to boost sustainable agriculture practices.

In 2024, Growers Edge acquired AQUAOSO Technologies , which offers its services under the Agcor brand and provides mapping, data, and analytics software for agricultural lenders, supported a significant awardee of the EPA’s $14 billion National Clean Investment Fund and expanded RangeAg , its farmland valuation tool, to cover more than 144 million acres of land across nine states.

To learn more about Growers Edge, go to growersedge.com .

About Growers Edge