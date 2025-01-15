Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 15 January 2025

Corporate Announcement 01/2025

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 30 December 2024.

NAV per share in USD: 2595.27

NAV per share in EUR: 2484.94

The performance during December is 1.46% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 6.49% in USD. The return in December is positively affected by policy payouts.

Assets under management (AUM) was 293.7 million USD.

The NAV per share in EUR, 2484.94, is calculated as the USD NAV divided by the EUR/USD exchange rate as of 30 December 2024 which was 1.0444.

To calculate the present EUR NAV, divide the most recent USD NAV with the current EUR/USD exchange rate.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.



Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27







Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Information Document available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

