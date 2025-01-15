Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Industry Report 2025 -2030, Competitive Analysis of Baxter, Fresenius Kabi, B. Braun, Ambu, Leventon, NIPRO, Terumo, AVNS, Vygon Group, and Smiths Group

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global elastomeric infusion pumps market size was estimated at USD 679.8 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders is a significant driver for market growth. According to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are the leading cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for 71% of all deaths globally. This led to a higher demand for continuous drug delivery systems such as elastomeric pumps to ensure effective treatment and management of these conditions.







The growing demand for home healthcare solutions is a crucial factor driving the elastomeric infusion pumps industry. Patients prefer therapies that enable them to administer medications at home, and the portability and user-friendliness of elastomeric pumps cater to this need. This trend is amplified by the aging population's increasing requirement for long-term treatment of chronic conditions. According to a study published in October 2024, Osteomyelitis affects around 50,000 people annually in the U.S., with higher incidence in children, older adults, and males. Vertebrae and long bones are the most commonly involved sites. It also shows that males are more susceptible to Osteomyelitis than females, as evidenced by the current research and other published data on the disease.



Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing elastomeric infusion pump technologies to drive market growth. These advancements involve greater accuracy, longer infusion durations, developing pumps with improved features, and accessible designs. These innovations aim to cater to the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers, enhancing the efficiency of elastomeric infusion pumps and making them dependable and secure.

In September 2024, research published in the Journal of Biosciences and Medicines presented a theoretical model for elastomeric pumps, which deliver medications through a catheter. The study accurately reproduced clinical flow rates and identified a toxicity bump related to the sphere's radius. The researchers concluded that by optimizing pump properties, infusion times can be controlled while minimizing toxicity effects.



The increasing push to reduce opioid dependence and improve patient access to alternative pain management solutions has been a major driver in healthcare policy changes. In November 2024, Avanos Medical, Inc. reported that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has finalized its Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Payment System regulations for 2025, set to take effect on January 1, 2025. This update introduces the NOPAIN Act, which requires Medicare to provide distinct payments for eligible non-opioid medications and devices to improve patient access to pain management solutions in hospital outpatient and surgical center environments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $679.8 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1020 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Rising number of orthopedic surgeries

Technological advancements in elastomeric infusion pumps

Market restraint analysis

High cost of elastomeric infusion pumps

Regulatory standards

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Baxter

Fresenius Kabi AG

B. Braun SE

Ambu A/S

Leventon, S.A.U.

NIPRO

Terumo Corporation

AVNS

Vygon Group

Smiths Group plc

Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Report Segmentation



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Continuous Rate Elastomeric Infusion Pumps

Variable Rate Elastomeric Infusion Pumps

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pain Management

Chemotherapy

Antibiotic/Antiviral Therapy

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

