CyberFOX and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Access Management Solutions to Government Agencies

TAMPA, Fla. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberFOX, a global cybersecurity software provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CyberFOX’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s privileged access management (PAM) solution, AutoElevate, and password manager, Password Boss, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services and The Quilt contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft represents a strategic move for CyberFOX to enhance our capabilities in delivering simple and effective cybersecurity solutions to the Public Sector,” said Adam Slutskin, CRO and Co-Founder at CyberFOX. “By collaborating with Carahsoft, we can leverage their extensive network and expertise to better serve Government agencies, ultimately achieving a safer digital environment for all.”

CyberFOX’s AutoElevate platform simplifies least-privilege access as a compliant Government PAM solution, allowing Public Sector and Government offices to remove local admin rights, automate office policies and manage privileges without slowing down productivity. AutoElevate also features Blocklisting and Just-in-Time Admin that enhance the elevation piece and streamline cybersecurity practices.

CyberFOX’s password manager, Password Boss, empowers Government employees to securely access and share passwords in one unified platform with end-to-end encryption and role-based access. Through strict access management and password protection, CyberFOX platforms keep cybercriminals away from sensitive Government data and infrastructure with easy-to-use cybersecurity solutions to support public mission.

“Government agencies need access management solutions that are both highly secure and operationally simple,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “CyberFOX’s AutoElevate and Password Boss address a critical Government need-implementing robust security controls without causing friction. provides agencies with the tools they need to secure sensitive data and manage access to critical systems. Through our reseller partners and contract vehicles, we’re making these solutions easily accessible to agencies looking to strengthen their security posture.”

CyberFOX’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the CyberFOX team at Carahsoft at (844) 214- 4790 or CyberFOX@carahsoft.com.

About CyberFOX

CyberFOX is a global cybersecurity software provider focused on privileged access management (PAM) and password management for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT Pros. Its flagship products – CyberFOX Password Manager for password management and CyberFOX AutoElevate for PAM – supply critical elements of a comprehensive security strategy. The ability to mitigate risks by controlling user access to critical information strengthens MSPs and IT department’s security defenses. Prioritizing cybersecurity best practices as a company like CIS critical controls, allows CyberFOX to make complex security simple while providing affordable and efficient solutions. To learn more about how CyberFOX helps protect MSPs and businesses, visit www.cyberfox.com.

Contact

Mandy Remke

205-572-1645

mremke@cyberfox.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com