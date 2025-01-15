Citadel Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record DatePayment DateAmount (C$ per unit)
January 31, 2025February 18, 2025$0.02
February 28, 2025March 17, 2025$0.02
March 31, 2025April 15, 2025$0.02
April 30, 2025May 15, 2025$0.02
May 31, 2025June 16, 2025$0.02
June 30, 2025July 15, 2025$0.02
July 31, 2025August 15, 2025$0.02
August 31, 2025September 15, 2025$0.02
September 30, 2025October 15, 2025$0.02
October 31, 2025November 17, 2025$0.02
November 30, 2025December 15, 2025$0.02
December 31, 2025January 15, 2026$0.02
   

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.