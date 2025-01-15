Citadel Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit) January 31, 2025 February 18, 2025 $0.02 February 28, 2025 March 17, 2025 $0.02 March 31, 2025 April 15, 2025 $0.02 April 30, 2025 May 15, 2025 $0.02 May 31, 2025 June 16, 2025 $0.02 June 30, 2025 July 15, 2025 $0.02 July 31, 2025 August 15, 2025 $0.02 August 31, 2025 September 15, 2025 $0.02 September 30, 2025 October 15, 2025 $0.02 October 31, 2025 November 17, 2025 $0.02 November 30, 2025 December 15, 2025 $0.02 December 31, 2025 January 15, 2026 $0.02