Citadel Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Amount (C$ per unit)
|January 31, 2025
|February 18, 2025
|$0.02
|February 28, 2025
|March 17, 2025
|$0.02
|March 31, 2025
|April 15, 2025
|$0.02
|April 30, 2025
|May 15, 2025
|$0.02
|May 31, 2025
|June 16, 2025
|$0.02
|June 30, 2025
|July 15, 2025
|$0.02
|July 31, 2025
|August 15, 2025
|$0.02
|August 31, 2025
|September 15, 2025
|$0.02
|September 30, 2025
|October 15, 2025
|$0.02
|October 31, 2025
|November 17, 2025
|$0.02
|November 30, 2025
|December 15, 2025
|$0.02
|December 31, 2025
|January 15, 2026
|$0.02
For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.