CAPREIT Announces January 2025 Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its January 2025 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.125 per Unit (or $1.50 on an annualized basis). The January 2025 distribution will be payable on February 18, 2025 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2025.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2024, CAPREIT owns approximately 48,700 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 110%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

