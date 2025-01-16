Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of FTAI Aviation Ltd. Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (“FTAI”) common stock (NASDAQ: FTAI).

FTAI is a provider of aftermarket maintenance, repair, and exchange services for commercial jet engines.

During the trading day on January 15, 2025, prominent investment research firm Muddy Waters published a report entitled “FTAI Aviation Financial Engineering and Accounting Manipulation in the MRO Business.” The report alleges FTAI is exaggerating the size of its aftermarket aerospace business, misleading investors by presenting whole engine sales as individual module sales, inflating the Aerospace Products segment’s EBITDA margins by means of over-depreciation in the leasing segment, engaging in channel stuffing, and is facing fundamental headwinds. On this news, FTAI’s stock price plummeted $37.21 per share to $116.08 on January 15, 2025, down 24.3% on extremely heavy volume.

Investors who lost over $50,000 trading in FTAI common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or asavett@wolfpopper.com.

