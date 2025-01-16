SIKA EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH NEW PLANTS IN SINGAPORE AND CHINA

Sika has opened two state-of-the-art plants in Singapore and in Xi'an, Northwest China. The newly built plant in Singapore specializes in the production of mortars, while the Xi'an facility manufactures a full range of Sika products, including tile adhesives, cementitious waterproofing, and flooring solutions. With both plants, Sika will be able to respond better to local market demands, while significantly reducing logistical distances.

The highly automated plant in Singapore will cater to local customers in the metropolitan area, home to over six million people. While extensive urban planning has created many green and recreational spaces, Singapore remains the third most densely populated country in the world. This high population density creates a strong performance-driven demand for innovative and sustainable construction solutions.

The new Xi'an plant is the second major facility opened in China recently, expanding Sika’s reach in northwestern China. The other plant opened earlier this year is dedicated to the northeastern part of the country. With this addition, Sika now operates 35 manufacturing facilities across the country.

Philippe Jost, Regional Manager Asia/Pacific: "Expanding our operations in Singapore and China is an important step in our overall growth strategy in Asia. The new plants will greatly enhance our ability to serve our customers with innovative solutions in these two key markets. In addition, both facilities will contribute to Sika’s sustainability performance, incorporating energy-efficient processes and environmentally friendly materials in their operations."

INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS IN SINGAPORE’S AND CHINA’S CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Singapore’s construction market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% until 2028. Growth is expected to be supported by the Land Transport Master Plan 2040, mandated by the government's infrastructure body. This plan outlines an estimated CHF 22.5 billion in investment for the construction of railroad stations and priority-transit corridors.

The Chinese construction market is estimated at CHF 4.3 trillion in 2025, and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% until 2028. As part of its current five-year plan, the government has earmarked over half a trillion Swiss francs for infrastructure projects and increased construction quality goals. In addition, the country is investing CHF 12 trillion in green transition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, leading to an increased demand for sustainable solutions.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2024, Sika’s around 33,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.76 billion.

